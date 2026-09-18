Preview: Frosinone vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

Unbeaten Como will continue their quest to challenge Serie A's elite on Saturday afternoon, when they visit Frosinone at Stadio Stirpe.

Having followed an historic win in Europe with another league victory earlier this week, the Lariani seek three more points from their final game before the international break.

Match preview

Fresh from defeating RB Leipzig in their first-ever European fixture, Como returned to domestic duty on Monday evening, as early strugglers Parma paid a visit to Stadio Sinigaglia.

Though the hosts had swept Leipzig aside on their Champions League debut, they ultimately had to settle for a narrow 2-1 win, in which Brazilian defender Kaiki scored his first goal for the club.

That left them on 10 points after four Serie A matches, just two behind table-toppers Roma and reigning champions Inter Milan, and there is already some talk of a three-team title race.

Now unbeaten in 10 league games dating back to the end of last season, Como can travel south on Sunday with an impressive away record behind them.

In 2026, Cesc Fabregas has seen his side claim more points on the road than anyone else - averaging two goals per game along the way - and that includes an emphatic 4-1 win over Genoa in their most recent away fixture.

© Iconsport / Insidefoto

Much has changed for Como over the past four years, but they actually lost both encounters with Frosinone by the same 2-0 scoreline when the pair last met during the 2022-23 season.

In fact, the Canarini have won four of the last five league meetings across Serie B and Serie C, so at least history will be on their side this weekend.

Current form also suggests the promoted club could have a shot at pulling off an upset, having made a positive start to their latest comeback campaign.

Last week's 1-1 draw in Genoa saw them equal their best start to a Serie A season, with seven points at this stage; albeit they also hit that mark on their last visit to Italy's top tier three years ago and were still relegated a few months later.

Massimiliano Alvini's men have impressed at Stadio Stirpe - pushing Juventus hard before beating Venezia 3-2 - so they must try to maximise home advantage when Como come to town.

Frosinone Serie A form:

Frosinone form (all competitions):

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Como Serie A form:

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Only long-term absentee Jayden Addai is currently injured, so Como boss Fabregas will have plenty of options to choose from.

Summer signing Moise Kean made his first start against Parma, but last term's top scorer Tasos Douvikas is also vying for selection up front.

Several players have already recorded multiple goal involvements for the Lariani this season: Douvikas, Nico Paz, Assane Diao and Martin Baturina all feature on that list. Notably, the latter has been directly involved in three goals across his last two away appearances - in Naples and Genoa.

Frosinone's forwards have also enjoyed a productive start: statistically Serie A's top dribbler, Giorgi Kvernadze has scored in his last two matches; Antonio Raimondo has four goals so far.

Having been linked with summer moves to Scotland or Turkey, Fares Ghedjemis - scorer of 15 Serie B goals last term - has been brought back into the fold and made his first start of the season last week.

However, Alvini will be without another attacker, as Florian Grillitsch is still sidelined with a muscular injury; full-back Aleksa Terzic is also struggling to overcome a thigh problem.

Frosinone possible starting lineup:

Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Monterisi, Bracaglia; Masini, Calo; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Raimondo

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Couto, Ramon, Chalobah, Kaiki; Da Cunha, Milla; Diao, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

We say: Frosinone 1-3 Como

Frosinone could cause some problems for Como, given their bright start and an in-form front line, but the visitors' class will eventually pay off.

Making it five straight wins heading into the break, Cesc's men should keep pressure on Serie A's early top two with another haul of maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.