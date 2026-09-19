Team News: Man City vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Gameweek five of the Premier League sees Manchester City take on Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens eased to a 5-0 home victory over Norwich City in the EFL Cup on Thursday, while the Black Cats beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in the Europa League on Wednesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Phil Foden (suspended)

Doubtful: Jeremy Doku (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland

SUNDERLAND

Out: Reinildo Mandava (suspended), Habib Diarra (thigh), Romaine Mundle (knee)

Doubtful: Omar Alderete (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Danso, Methalie; Xhaka, Sadiki; Angulo, Le Fee, Fofana; Brobbey