Man City lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Manchester City could welcome back Jeremy Doku for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian winger has been sidelined for the last six games with a calf injury, but manager Enzo Maresca has revealed that he "probably” can be available to face the Black Cats.

A start is seemingly unlikely for Doku, though, and Maresca is expected to revert to a strong starting lineup after making 10 changes for City’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Norwich City in the EFL Cup on Thursday.

Erling Haaland, who was rested for that match, is set to lead the line; he has scored six goals in as many games this term and has found the net against 24 of the 25 Premier League teams he has faced at City, with Sunderland currently the only blot on his copybook.

After impressing as a substitute in the 1-0 derby triumph over Manchester United last weekend, Iliman Ndiaye could take the place of suspended Phil Foden on the right flank, while Antoine Semenyo operates on the left and Rayan Cherki continues in the number 10 role.

Seventeen-year-old academy starlet Floyd Samba scored a brace on his full debut against Norwich, but he is set to drop down to the substitutes’ bench along with summer signing Allan, who contributed with a goal and an assist on his debut for the club.

Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez are the most likely duo to link arms in centre-midfield, while a back four of Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol could line up in front of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland

> Click here to see how Sunderland could line up against Manchester City