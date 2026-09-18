Sunderland lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Sunderland could be without up to four players for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Habib Diarra (thigh) and Romaine Mundle (knee) remain sidelined with injuries, while Reinildo Mandava is suspended following his red card in the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Meanwhile, Omar Alderete has emerged as a doubt after he was forced off early in the second half of Sunderland’s 1-0 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday with an apparent muscle problem.

Head coach Regis Le Bris is expected to recall centre-back Daniel Ballard at the expense of Alderete, while summer signing Dayann Methalie is an option to make his full PL debut at left-back in the absence of Reinildo.

Nordi Mukiele and Kevin Danso are both likely to retain their starting spots in defence, while Thomas Meunier could be recalled to take the place of Trai Hume on the right side of midfield.

Deadline Day arrival Malick Fofana was handed his first Sunderland start in midweek, but he faces competition from Nilson Angulo to keep his spot on the left flank.

A midfield triumvirate of Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki and Enzo Le Fee is expected to remain intact, while Brian Brobbey is primed to earn a recall up front, forcing Wilson Isidor to drop down to the substitutes’ bench.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Danso, Methalie; Xhaka, Sadiki; Angulo, Le Fee, Fofana; Brobbey

> Click here to see how Manchester City could line up against Sunderland