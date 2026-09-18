Liverpool team news vs. Bournemouth: Andoni Iraola gives Florian Wirtz hint as attacker "judged" by fans and pundits

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has spoken at length about how happy he is with Florian Wirtz ahead of his side's match against Bournemouth.

The Reds will play their final game before the September international break on Sunday, when they travel to play Bournemouth at the Vitaity.

While many players are certain to make the XI for that fixture, it was notable that Wirtz was left out of the team that beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Iraola praised Wirtz extensively despite the criticism he has faced, saying: "He should be judged like everybody else, whether he plays well or doesn't play well. Mostly I always say how does the team play when you are on the pitch.

"I am very happy with Florian, I rate him very highly, he understands what we need from him. He is trying to help in every aspect of the game.

"Obviously we want him to have assists and goals also, but he is helping us in a lot of different areas. We could give him some rest the other day that I think he needed."

Wirtz's performance last weekend against Fulham was heavily criticised, with the 23-year-old struggling to impact play.

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Florian Wirtz criticism: Has Liverpool attacker been treated harshly?

There have been some calls for Wirtz to be dropped from the number 10 role in favour of Dominik Szoboszlai, who already has three goals this term.

Wirtz is yet to score this season in five appearances while producing just one assist, though he has been unfortunate that the finishing of his teammates has been poor.

The German also netted against Nottingham Forest in matchweek two of the Premier League, only for his strike to be ruled out due to a tight offside call against Jeremie Frimpong.

As frustrating as Wirtz has been at times, it is far too soon to make any judgements about his time Anfield, especially under a new manager.

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Liverpool lineup vs. Bournemouth: How should Iraola platform Wirtz?

The only midfielder to have consistently performed at their best level this season has been Alexis Mac Allister, who is experiencing something of a renaissance.

Trey Nyoni impressed against Spurs on Tuesday, though Iraola noted that the teenager was exhausted after an hour of play, and throwing him into the lineup at an away ground would be risky.

Szoboszlai's performances in the team's double pivot have been concerning without the ball, but unless Ryan Gravenberch applies more effort in games, then the former will join Mac Allister behind Wirtz.