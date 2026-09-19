Team News: Leeds vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Leeds United welcome Crystal Palace to Elland Road for gameweek five in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
While the Whites thrashed Newcastle United 4-1 on Monday, the Eagles secured a 4-0 win over Lech Poznan in the Europa League on Thursday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
LEEDS UNITED vs. CRYSTAL PALACE
LEEDS
Out: Harry Wilson (thigh), Joe Rodon (hamstring), Mateo Joseph (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Axel Disasi (suspended), Dean Henderson (ankle), Chadi Riad (knee), Jean-Philippe Mateta (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Tomiyasu, Richards, Ahanor; Khalaili, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Strand Larsen