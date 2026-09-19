Team News: Leeds vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Leeds United welcome Crystal Palace to Elland Road for gameweek five in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

While the Whites thrashed Newcastle United 4-1 on Monday, the Eagles secured a 4-0 win over Lech Poznan in the Europa League on Thursday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

LEEDS

Out: Harry Wilson (thigh), Joe Rodon (hamstring), Mateo Joseph (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Axel Disasi (suspended), Dean Henderson (ankle), Chadi Riad (knee), Jean-Philippe Mateta (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Tomiyasu, Richards, Ahanor; Khalaili, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Strand Larsen