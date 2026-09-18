Leeds lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Leeds United will be without three players for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Elland Road.

Head coach Daniel Farke has confirmed that Harry Wilson is ruled out with a quad injury, joining Joe Rodon (hamstring) and Mateo Joseph (knee) in the treatment room.

The Whites secured a statement 4-1 home victory over Newcastle United on Monday and Farke is unlikely to make too many changes, if any, to his starting lineup this weekend.

A back three of James Justin, Nico Elvedi and Tarik Muharemovic are all set to retain their starting spots in a three-man defence in front of goalkeeper James Trafford.

Jayden Bogle, who scored against Newcastle, has been a standout performer for Leeds this term and is expected to continue as a right wing-back, with Gabriel Gudmundsson operating on the opposite flank.

Sean Longstaff and Brendan Aaronson are two midfielders pushing for a recall, but Farke is more likely to stick with Anton Stach, Ao Tanaka and captain Ethan Ampadu in the middle of the pitch.

Fresh from his England call-up, Dominic Calvert-Lewin already has three Premier League goals to his name this season and he is expected to lead the line alongside Noah Okafor.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor