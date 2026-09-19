Team News: Bournemouth vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday, when they take on hosts Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Both teams come into the match having played midweek football, and perhaps unsurprisingly, both have injury issues.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both teams.

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Eli Junior Kroupi (foot), Amine Adli (calf), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Julian Araujo (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Diakite, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

LIVERPOOL

Out: Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) Federico Chiesa (back)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak