Arsenal transfer news: Noni Madueke attracting 'interest' from two European giants

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke is allegedly wanted by two European giants ahead of the winter transfer window.

The England international ended his first season at the Emirates Stadium with a Premier League title.

However, in a bit-part role in the top flight, he contributed just three goals and one assist, and his quest for more game time has not improved at the start of 2026-27.

Madueke has been limited to 40 minutes in Premier League and Champions League fixtures, albeit serving a reminder to his qualities with a goal in an EFL Cup win over Ipswich Town earlier this week.

Nevertheless, whether the 24-year-old remains at Arsenal in the long term could be dependent on whether he can earn more game time.

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Which clubs are interested in Arsenal winger Madueke?

According to Football Insider, Madueke is attracting interest from Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

The La Liga and Serie A giants are allegedly ready to act if Madueke - who has lost his place in the England squad - is not regularly involved after the international break.

Correspondent Pete O'Rourke told the outlet: "If Arsenal open the door for Noni Madueke to potentially leave in January, I'm sure there'll be lot of clubs interested. There's been talk of interest in Madueke from Atletico Madrid and Juventus abroad.

"Nothing formal is going on as yet, I don't think, with Noni Madueke’s situation right now, but he won't be short of takers if he is available in January."

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Will Madueke be quick to leave Arsenal?

A recent report has also suggested that Viktor Gyokeres has admirers elsewhere, a consequence of his current role under Mikel Arteta.

However, like with the Sweden international, Madueke may be prepared to bide his time, aware that Arsenal's schedule will soon ramp up.

There is also the opportunity to wins silverware, and Arteta will inevitably use the former Chelsea man in different competitions.

Furthermore, Madueke is London-born, while his return of nine goals and four assists from 48 outings since the start of 2025-26 is a respectable record.