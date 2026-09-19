Barcelona news: Former Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon makes interesting Eddie Howe claim

Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon has claimed that Eddie Howe was surprised by his overall ability when signing him for Newcastle United.

During the summer transfer window, the England international made the £70m transfer to Camp Nou.

Gordon is already impressing at the Catalan giants, contributing five assists from his first four starts and two substitute outings for the club.

Hansi Flick is known to have signed the 25-year-old over activating an option to keep Marcus Rashford due to Gordon being better equipped to press the opposition.

Nevertheless, speaking in an interview with El Pais, Gordon has suggested that Howe was left impressed with more than just his energy levels having signed him from Everton.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Gordon makes Howe claim after Newcastle stint

He said: "The thing with my style is that, because I press, people focus heavily on that.

"I think my actual quality surprises a lot of people when they see me up close. That happened at Newcastle. Eddie Howe signed me from Everton to run and press. And then, when I got there, it was like: “Oh, you’re actually a good player.”

"I feel like my footballing intelligence is my most underrated attribute. and I think that’s why I can play for Barcelona. Because if you aren’t intelligent in this team, you’re lost.

"You have to make good decisions all the time, or you’ll come off looking bad and I think that’s why I can play for Barcelona.

"Because if you aren’t intelligent in this team, you’re lost. You have to make good decisions all the time, or you’ll come off looking bad."

© Imago / Mark Pain

Gordon proving to be Barcelona asset

As a result of enduring an indifferent 2025-26, there was a perception that Gordon was fortunate to earn such a high-profile move to Barcelona.

Nevertheless, already reaching five assists in La Liga, when including an unused substitute role in the last match, emphasises how well Gordon has adapted under Flick.

Naturally, the Barcelona boss will want Gordon to add goals to his record, but the qualities and versatility of the former Magpies man complement the rest of the squad and how Flick wants to use other attacking players.