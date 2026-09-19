Lamine Yamal questions Champions League factor in Ballon d'Or race - do rules support him?

Lamine Yamal has challenged the idea that winning the Champions League should push a Paris Saint-Germain player to the front of the Ballon d'Or race - and the official voting criteria suggest that the Barcelona star has at least part of a point.

Yamal is among the leading candidates for the 2026 award after another outstanding season for club and country, but the 19-year-old believes the debate has become too focused on trophies and statistics.

Speaking on Universo Valdano, Yamal argued that the Ballon d'Or should fundamentally answer one question: who is the best player in the world?

He used PSG as an example, rejecting the suggestion that Champions League success should automatically mean the individual prize belongs to one of their players.

"The Champions League goes to PSG, who were the best team," Yamal said. "Having the best player in the world is something completely different."

The Barcelona attacker also placed himself alongside Kylian Mbappe at the top of the individual hierarchy, saying that he believes they are currently the world's two best players.

So does the Ballon d'Or rulebook actually support his argument?

Yamal rejects trophies as automatic route to Ballon d'Or

Yamal's complaint centres on the distinction between collective and individual achievement.

During the era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he believes there was broader acceptance that the award should simply go to one of the two outstanding individuals of their generation.

His concern is that the modern debate increasingly places too much weight on whether a player won the Champions League, another major trophy or finished with the highest goal total.

That matters in a 2026 race containing several different types of case.

Yamal has silverware behind his candidacy after helping Spain win the World Cup and Barcelona retain La Liga, while Mbappe's case has been strengthened by extraordinary individual numbers despite a less successful season in terms of major team trophies.

Yamal nevertheless believes the Real Madrid forward belongs alongside him above the rest.

"For me, Mbappe and I are the two best in the world," he said, while also arguing that his own achievements make him deserving of this year's trophy.

That final point is important.

Even Yamal does not completely separate individual excellence from collective success when presenting his own case.

The question is therefore less about whether trophies matter and more about how much they should matter.

© Imago

Official criteria put individual performances first

On that issue, the Ballon d'Or regulations largely support Yamal's interpretation.

France Football lists three criteria for the award and explicitly places them in order of importance.

The first is individual performances and decisive, impressive character.

Only second come collective performances and trophies won, while class and fair play form the third criterion.

That means Champions League success cannot, according to the published rules, be treated as an automatic ticket to the Ballon d'Or.

A player from Europe's best team is not necessarily considered the world's best individual player.

In that respect, Yamal's distinction between PSG winning the Champions League and a PSG player deserving the Ballon d'Or closely follows the logic of the official criteria. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's rise into that discussion illustrates how strongly PSG's collective success has elevated individual cases.

However, his argument becomes less straightforward if collective achievements are dismissed almost entirely.

They remain the second-most important factor in the vote and can therefore separate candidates whose individual performances are judged to be at a similar level.

That may be particularly relevant to Yamal himself.

By identifying Mbappe as the only player he believes belongs alongside him at the very top, the Barcelona forward is effectively inviting voters to distinguish between two elite individual campaigns.

At that stage, Yamal's World Cup and domestic success could become part of the argument in his favour - exactly the type of collective achievement he believes should not overshadow individual quality.

The regulations therefore suggest that Yamal is right about one fundamental point: the Ballon d'Or is primarily an individual award.

They do not, however, remove trophies from the equation.

With the winner to be announced in London on October 26, the challenge for voters will be deciding where individual brilliance ends and collective achievement begins to make the difference. Yamal's own recent performances have ensured that debate will continue right up to the vote.