Preview: FC Twente vs. PSV Eindhoven - prediction, team news, lineups

PSV Eindhoven’s position at the summit of the Eredivisie table could be brief if they falter against FC Twente this weekend, particularly if results across gameweek seven do not favour them.

Peter Bosz’s side climbed to the top of the standings last weekend, albeit via goal difference, and now travel to De Grolsch Veste on Sunday, fully aware of the potential for AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord to overtake them after this gameweek.

Match preview

Twente are enjoying a solid start to the 2026-27 campaign, yet facing PSV presents a distinct challenge entirely.

The fifth-placed Tukkers remain unbeaten since their opening-day defeat to Heerenveen in early August, obtaining 13 points from the subsequent five matches to rise to a promising position in the standings.

This leaves John van den Brom’s squad with the opportunity to level on 16 points with joint-leaders PSV and AZ Alkmaar if results favour them this weekend, although achieving that is much easier said than done for the Pride of the East.

The Reds head into Sunday’s clash on an eight-match losing streak against the Eindhoven giants, seven of which have come in the Eredivisie, with the Enschede-based outfit succumbing to an aggregate score of 22-5.

That stresses the extent of the challenge confronting Van den Brom’s men, who aim not only to halt their losing streak in this fixture but also to end PSV’s five-match winning run in the top flight.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Bosz’s team have certainly responded after dropping points late to Fortuna Sittard on the opening day.

Since relinquishing a late equaliser in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, PSV have rattled off five straight wins, all of which have seen them score and concede.

That style is characteristic of Bosz’s side’s inclination to adopt an ultra-attacking mindset, and their propensity to score plenty of goals is evident.

They currently sit atop the overall table and have outscored every other team with 22 goals, two more than Feyenoord’s 20 strikes, and the Peasants are expected to add to that tally as they visit a venue where they have historically performed well.

Indeed, the travelling fans will relish another trip to a ground where they have secured victory on their last three visits after a 2-1 defeat in September 2022, netting eight times while conceding just two across those three encounters, as they back themselves to reinforce their position as early-season leaders.

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

FC Twente form (all competitions):

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Wart Brinkerhof, MTB-Photo, Alamy Live News

Twente may be operating with a largely healthy squad, although Kristian Hlynsson (knock) and Stav Lemkin (abdominal) remain on the sidelines.

After a sluggish start to his time in Enschede, Wout Weghorst has now netted three goals and provided one assist, bringing him to four direct contributions this term, exceeding his teammates.

Younes Taha and Sondre Orjasaeter closely trail with three goal contributions apiece, both players assisting two goals and positioning themselves favourably in the division.

PSV demonstrated their squad depth in their last outing, with Sven Mijnans scoring a hat-trick against Sparta Rotterdam after coming in for Ricardo Pepi in the starting XI, while Esmir Bajraktarevic provided two assists after stepping in for veteran Ivan Perisic as Bosz made several changes to the team following Champions League commitments.

It is expected to be back to normal for the league leaders this weekend, with Pepi, Perisic and Ruben van Bommel returning to the side as the Eindhoven giants aim for their ninth consecutive win over Twente.

Bosz’s squad face a few more injury concerns: Alassane Plea, Sam Lammers (knock), Sami Ouaissa (hamstring), Kiliann Sildillia and Jerdy Schouten (ACL) are unavailable for the defending league champions.

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Bruns, Propper, Nijstad; Zerrouki, Weidmann; Pjaca, Taha, Orjasaeter; Weghorst

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Junior; Til, Sano, Wanner; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel

We say: FC Twente 1-3 PSV Eindhoven

Although Twente enter the encounter in impressive form and remain unbeaten since the opening day, overcoming a formidable PSV side poses a distinctly different challenge.

With Pepi and Van Bommel returning to a starting lineup already brimming with 22 league goals, Bosz’s relentless leaders should wield far too much firepower to suffer an upset and should comfortably extend their dominance at De Grolsch Veste.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.