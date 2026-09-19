Saturday's Bundesliga predictions, including Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg

Today's Bundesliga predictions include Borussia Dortmund's trip to face Stuttgart, a finely-poised showdown between Eintracht Frankfurt and Freiburg, and Werder Bremen's clash with Augsburg, who are unbeaten so far this season.

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A revitalised Werder Bremen will welcome in-form Augsburg to Weserstadion for a finely-poised Bundesliga showdown on Saturday.

Die Werderaner could make it three wins from five games this weekend, while Die Fuggerstadter are hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

We say: Werder Bremen 1-2 Augsburg

Werder have made a significantly better start to the season than last term, but they remain the underdogs this weekend.

Augsburg will be confident of taking all three points, and it would not be a surprise to see them walk away as narrow winners thanks to the strength of their attacking force.

> Click here to read our full preview for Werder Bremen vs Augsburg, including team news and possible lineups

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Managerless Borussia Monchengladbach will welcome Mainz 05 to Borussia-Park on Saturday, desperate for their first Bundesliga points of the season.

Die Fohlen are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat, while Die Nullfunfer are hoping to bounce back after losing last time out.

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 0-4 Mainz 05

Gladbach have struggled throughout the opening to the season, and after blanking twice already, it would not be surprising to see them come up short once again.

Mainz may have been beaten last time out, but they will see this clash against one of the Bundesliga's weakest sides as a golden opportunity to get back on track.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz 05, including team news and possible lineups

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Freiburg will hope to maintain their early lead at the top of the Bundesliga table when they travel to face Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

The hosts are ninth with four points after three matchweeks, whereas Freiburg lead the way with nine points from nine following their 5-0 win against Borussia Monchengladbach on September 12.

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-4 Freiburg

The weekend's game is unlikely to be a dull affair, with both sides enjoying productive seasons in the final third.

Frankfurt have proven to be far more vulnerable defensively than the visitors, so Freiburg should be seen as favourites at Deutsche Bank Park.

> Click here to read our full preview for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg, including team news and possible lineups

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Hamburger SV host FC Koln in a Bundesliga Matchday Four fixture at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Saturday, as two clubs searching for early-season consistency meet in what amounts to a recovery mission for the hosts and a potential statement for the visitors.

After three defeats in three Bundesliga outings - zero goals scored, 12 conceded, and bottom of the Bundesliga table on goal difference below Borussia Monchengladbach - Merlin Polzin's side face the genuine prospect of becoming the first Bundesliga team since the campaign began to go an entire month of the league season without scoring.

We say: Hamburger SV 0-1 FC Koln

A week ago, Koln faced the prospect of travelling to Hamburg without two of their biggest attacking threats, but El Mala is now fit to start while Dallinga's continued absence means Ache leads the line, offering a more direct approach but removing the Dutch striker's impact from the bench.

HSV's home advantage and need for a first Bundesliga goal make them dangerous, but Koln's midfield control through Skhiri and Krauss, combined with El Mala's pace against a defence conceding more than four goals per game, gives the visitors the edge, with a narrow Koln victory predicted.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hamburger SV vs FC Koln, including team news and possible lineups

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Borussia Dortmund's perfect start to the Bundesliga season will be under threat on Saturday, when they take on hosts Stuttgart at MHPArena.

BVB are second with nine points from three matchweeks, with goal difference keeping them from first place, whereas the home side find themselves in 14th with just three points.

We say: Stuttgart 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund's defensive resolve will be tested on the weekend, and it would not be surprising if they failed to keep a clean sheet.

Stuttgart have looked disjointed without the ball this season, and unless they address their frailty, it is difficult to see the hosts taking anything from their clash with BVB.

> Click here to read our full preview for Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund, including team news and possible lineups