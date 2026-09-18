Saturday's Serie A predictions including Roma vs. Inter Milan

Today's Serie A predictions include Inter Milan's clash with Roma, and a contest between Venezia and Lazio.
Bologna vs. Torino (Saturday, 2pm)
Having made a quick decision to change management, Bologna will seek their first win of the Serie A season when Torino visit Stadio Dall'Ara on Saturday.
Both sides have struggled under a new coach, but the Rossoblu have already reacted to their sluggish start by sacking Domenico Tedesco.
We say: Bologna 1-1 Torino
While Bologna have only scored in one game so far, Torino have had the fewest touches inside the opposition box throughout Serie A, so a tight contest could be on the cards.
As the hosts often fail to produce their best on home soil, one point would represent a solid start for new boss Palladino.
> Click here to read our full preview for Bologna vs. Torino, including team news and predicted lineups
Udinese vs. Cagliari (Saturday, 2pm)
Days after their wild 5-3 loss to Inter Milan on Monday, Udinese are back in Serie A action at Bluenergy Stadium against fifth-placed Cagliari in gameweek five.
The 13th-placed Bianconeri could not hold on to their 2-0 advantage against the defending league champions, but hope for more joy on Saturday when they host a Cagliari side aiming to secure their third consecutive top-flight victory.
We say: Udinese 1-2 Cagliari
Although Udinese enjoy a commanding recent record in this fixture, their alarming defensive fragility leaves them vulnerable against one of Serie A's most in-form outfits.
As such, Pisacane's resolute Cagliari have the confidence and tactical discipline to end their five-year wait for a league victory over the Bianconeri and secure all three points at Bluenergy Stadium.
> Click here to read our full preview for Udinese vs. Cagliari, including team news and predicted lineups
Roma vs. Inter Milan (Saturday, 5pm)
Something must give on Saturday evening, as Roma and Inter Milan both take a perfect record into their Serie A showdown at Stadio Olimpico.
With four wins from four so far - and with both averaging three goals per game - Italy's top two will clash in the capital.
We say: Roma 1-2 Inter Milan
Goals should be guaranteed, even if both coaches take a slightly more cautious approach against potential title rivals.
Though Roma are a formidable force on home soil, imperious Inter could win the midfield battle and can find goals from all over the pitch.
> Click here to read our full preview for Roma vs. Inter Milan, including team news and predicted lineups
Venezia vs. Lazio (Saturday, 7.45pm)
Still unbeaten in Serie A this season, Lazio will look to extend their strong start on Saturday evening, when they visit Venezia at Stadio Penzo.
Despite spilling a two-goal lead last week, the Aquile can fly to Venice with 10 points from a possible 12; meanwhile, their promoted hosts have yet to get off the mark.
We say: Venezia 1-3 Lazio
Amid an ongoing fan boycott and turmoil off the pitch, Lazio seem to have been united by Gattuso, who is set to record another win.
With a leaky defence and several injuries, Venezia will surely suffer defeat once again, extending the wait for their first point this season.
> Click here to read our full preview for Venezia vs. Lazio, including team news and predicted lineups