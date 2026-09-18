Saturday's Serie A predictions including Roma vs. Inter Milan

Today's Serie A predictions include Inter Milan's clash with Roma, and a contest between Venezia and Lazio.

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Having made a quick decision to change management, Bologna will seek their first win of the Serie A season when Torino visit Stadio Dall'Ara on Saturday.

Both sides have struggled under a new coach, but the Rossoblu have already reacted to their sluggish start by sacking Domenico Tedesco.

We say: Bologna 1-1 Torino

While Bologna have only scored in one game so far, Torino have had the fewest touches inside the opposition box throughout Serie A, so a tight contest could be on the cards.

As the hosts often fail to produce their best on home soil, one point would represent a solid start for new boss Palladino.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bologna vs. Torino, including team news and predicted lineups

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Days after their wild 5-3 loss to Inter Milan on Monday, Udinese are back in Serie A action at Bluenergy Stadium against fifth-placed Cagliari in gameweek five.

The 13th-placed Bianconeri could not hold on to their 2-0 advantage against the defending league champions, but hope for more joy on Saturday when they host a Cagliari side aiming to secure their third consecutive top-flight victory.

We say: Udinese 1-2 Cagliari

Although Udinese enjoy a commanding recent record in this fixture, their alarming defensive fragility leaves them vulnerable against one of Serie A's most in-form outfits.

As such, Pisacane's resolute Cagliari have the confidence and tactical discipline to end their five-year wait for a league victory over the Bianconeri and secure all three points at Bluenergy Stadium.

> Click here to read our full preview for Udinese vs. Cagliari, including team news and predicted lineups

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Something must give on Saturday evening, as Roma and Inter Milan both take a perfect record into their Serie A showdown at Stadio Olimpico.

With four wins from four so far - and with both averaging three goals per game - Italy's top two will clash in the capital.

We say: Roma 1-2 Inter Milan

Goals should be guaranteed, even if both coaches take a slightly more cautious approach against potential title rivals.

Though Roma are a formidable force on home soil, imperious Inter could win the midfield battle and can find goals from all over the pitch.

> Click here to read our full preview for Roma vs. Inter Milan, including team news and predicted lineups

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Still unbeaten in Serie A this season, Lazio will look to extend their strong start on Saturday evening, when they visit Venezia at Stadio Penzo.

Despite spilling a two-goal lead last week, the Aquile can fly to Venice with 10 points from a possible 12; meanwhile, their promoted hosts have yet to get off the mark.

We say: Venezia 1-3 Lazio

Amid an ongoing fan boycott and turmoil off the pitch, Lazio seem to have been united by Gattuso, who is set to record another win.

With a leaky defence and several injuries, Venezia will surely suffer defeat once again, extending the wait for their first point this season.

> Click here to read our full preview for Venezia vs. Lazio, including team news and predicted lineups