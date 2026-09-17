Preview: Roma vs Inter Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

Something must give on Saturday evening, as Roma and Inter Milan both take a perfect record into their Serie A showdown at Stadio Olimpico.

With four wins from four so far - and with both averaging three goals per game - Italy's top two will clash in the capital.

Match preview

Though last week's Champions League draw with Fenerbahce halted Roma's flawless start to the season, normal service was resumed on Monday evening, with a 2-0 win away to Torino.

While not at their fluent best, Serie A's top scorer Donyell Malen almost inevitably gave them the lead in Turin, before Nicolo Pisilli's late strike sealed the deal.

So, the Giallorossi have scored 12 times and posted four straight wins in the Italian top flight, all while only conceding one goal.

In addition to extending their solid defensive record from last season, a potent partnership between Malen and Paulo Dybala continues to bear fruit, prompting talk that they could fight for the title.

​Dating back to the tail end of last term, Roma have won nine consecutive league matches, so Gian Piero Gasperini may well have one eye on the Scudetto - even if he will not yet admit it.

However, before facing a club he managed very briefly - and unsuccessfully - some 15 years ago, the veteran coach must try to shift a huge psychological burden.

His team were thumped 5-2 by Inter when the sides last met in Milan, while Roma have not won at home to the Nerazzurri in Serie A since October 2016.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

In fact, the visitors have won all of the last five league meetings in Rome, and by an 11-2 aggregate scoreline. Home or away, Inter have won nine of the last 11.

Like their hosts, the reigning champions have started faster than a bullet train in Serie A, winning each game while scoring all types of goal.

Bouncing back from a Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, Cristian Chivu's side played out an incredible encounter with Udinese on Monday night, as they fought back from two down to win 5-3 at San Siro.

In serious trouble after the first 20 minutes, Inter were back on level terms by the break, and three of their four senior strikers found the net after half time.

Chivu's men are certainly providing plenty of entertainment, having previously rallied to defeat Napoli in a chaotic five-goal thriller.

Now, they must head back out on the road before international football intervenes, visiting potential Scudetto rivals.

Not only do Inter have a major head-to-head edge on Roma, they can travel south with a stellar league record behind them: 23 wins and just one loss from their last 30 Serie A matches.

Roma Serie A form:

Roma form (all competitions):

Inter Milan Serie A form:

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Roma boss Gasperini was without regular starters Wesley and Evan Ndicka for Monday's trip to Turin, but both are back in training and should be available.

Reported Inter target Manu Kone was able to make a cameo from the bench, but Mario Hermoso sprained an ankle, casting doubt over his ability to start this weekend.

Meanwhile, there is stiff competition to feature up front, with Dybala, Matias Soule and Rodrigo Mora all vying to support main marksman Malen.

The latter has scored 20 goals in 22 Serie A appearances since signing midway through January; during that period, Como's Tasos Douvikas is the league's second-top scorer with 10.

Having been given a rare rest, Inter's star striker Lautaro Martinez was not on the scoresheet against Udinese, but fellow forwards Pio Esposito, Ange Bonny and Marcus Thuram all were.

Thuram has now been involved in 12 goals across his last nine Serie A matches; he also has three goals and two assists from four previous games against Roma.

Chivu can call upon most of his squad, except two of his most experienced players: Hakan Calhanoglu is still sidelined by an adductor strain and John Stones has just suffered a thigh injury that could rule him out for one month.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Balerdi, Ndicka; Molina, Kone, Cristante, Wesley; Soule, Dybala; Malen

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

J. Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Zielinski, Jones, Dimarco; Thuram, L. Martinez

We say: Roma 1-2 Inter Milan

Goals should be guaranteed, even if both coaches take a slightly more cautious approach against potential title rivals.

Though Roma are a formidable force on home soil, imperious Inter could win the midfield battle and can find goals from all over the pitch.

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