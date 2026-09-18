Harry Kane obliterates Bundesliga goalscoring record after Lamine Yamal Ballon d'Or dig

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane smashed a Bundesliga goalscoring record in what was the perfect response to Lamine Yamal's apparent dig at the Englishman's Ballon d'Or case.

Kane is among the frontrunners to claim the 2026 Ballon d'Or after enjoying a stellar 2026-27 campaign for club and country.

The 33-year-old scored 61 goals in 51 competitive matches for Bayern, helping them win the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal, before netting six goals in England's road to a third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup.

However, Yamal appeared to take a dig at Kane in an interview with Jorge Valdano for Movistar Plus, claiming that more factors should be considered when it comes to voting for the Ballon d'Or winner, not just the number of goals scored.

"I think the Ballon d'Or should go to the best player in the world, full stop," Yamal said.

"Not to a player who has scored 80 goals, because if you score 80 goals, you get the top scorer award for that. Those are two completely different things that people do not understand."

© Imago / MIS

Kane breaks Bundesliga goalscoring record

Yamal's comments could not put a damper on Kane's day as he went on to net a brace in Bayern Munich's 7-0 thrashing of Union Berlin on Friday evening.

Kane netted a 39th-minute penalty to become the fastest player to 100 Bundesliga goals, reaching the significant milestone in just 98 matches.

That is 31 matches quicker than the previous record, which was held by Koln legend Dieter Muller, who hit a century in 129 Bundesliga outings.

Kane headed in his second in the 54th minute to move onto 101 goals and six goals in seven competitive matches this term.

The England captain refused to respond to Yamal's comments when he spoke to reporters after the match.

“I don't want to talk a lot about myself," Kane said as per Fabrizio Romano. I talk on the pitch. Everyone is different."

“Lamine Yamal had a great season, Michael Olise as well. The Ballon d'Or is not in my hands."

© Iconsport / ANP

Kane, Yamal set for Wembley face-off

Kane will now turn his focus to international duty for the first time since England wrapped up their World Cup campaign with a 6-4 win over France in the third-place playoff.

The Three Lions are set to compete in a Nations League group against the Czech Republic, Croatia and world champions Spain.

Barring any injury concerns, Kane and Yamal will get the chance to lock horns when Thomas Tuchel's side face La Roja at Wembley next Saturday.