Saturday's La Liga predictions including Sevilla vs. Barcelona

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's clash with Sevilla at Estadio Ramon, and a contest between Athletic Bilbao and Alaves.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Osasuna will be bidding to avoid a fourth straight defeat in Spain's top flight when they welcome Rayo Vallecano to El Sadar Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are currently 13th in the La Liga table, picking up seven points from their opening six matches, while Rayo are 11th in the division, also on seven points.

We say: Osasuna 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Only 12 of the previous 47 meetings between these two sides have finished level, but we are finding it tough to separate them here, ultimately backing a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Osasuna vs. Rayo Vallecano, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / NurPhoto

San Mames will host a Basque derby on Saturday afternoon, as Athletic Bilbao continue their La Liga campaign at home to rivals Alaves.

Athletic have picked up seven points from their opening five matches of the season to sit ninth in the La Liga table, while Alaves are sixth in the division on 10 points.

We say: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Alaves

This is a tough match to call, as Alaves have been impressive this season. However, we are expecting Athletic to navigate their way to all three points in this contest.

> Click here to read our full preview for Athletic Bilbao vs. Alaves, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire / Icon Sport

Celta Vigo's search for their first victory of the campaign will continue on Saturday evening, when they welcome Racing de Santander to Balaidos Stadium.

The hosts are currently 16th in the La Liga table, boasting four points from their opening six matches, while Racing occupy 10th, collecting seven points from six games.

We say: Celta Vigo 1-1 Racing de Santander

This is a tough match to call, as Celta have had real issues securing wins this season; Racing will be determined to bounce back from a difficult night against Barcelona, and we are expecting the visitors to be good enough for a point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Celta Vigo vs. Racing de Santander, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / German Vidal Ponce/ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona will be aiming to continue their stunning start to the 2026-27 campaign when they head to Estadio Ramon on Saturday evening to tackle an in-form Sevilla outfit.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table on 18 points, three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Sevilla are fourth in the division on 13 points.

We say: Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona

Sevilla have been impressive this season and are more than capable of making this a tough match for the Catalan outfit, but we are expecting Flick's team to navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sevilla vs. Barcelona, including team news and predicted lineups