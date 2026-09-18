Man United transfer news: JJ Gabriel latest update as teenager 'travels' to European giant amid registration standoff

JJ Gabriel has travelled to Barcelona as some of Europe's biggest clubs circle for the Manchester United youngster, the latest report has revealed.

The Red Devils not only suffered an embarrassing 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, but they were also shaken by news earlier this week of a potential exit.

Teenager JJ Gabriel is said to have informed the club of his desire to leave Old Trafford and cancel his registration with immediate effect.

The 15-year-old has since been linked with a host of clubs, including the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

BBC Sport now claim that JJ Gabriel has travelled to Barcelona, with the teenager hoping to secure a move to one of Europe's biggest teams.

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JJ Gabriel future: What should Manchester United do with teenager?

It is important to treat JJ Gabriel's situation carefully given his age, and it is impossible for the outside world to truly understand everything behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

The teenager's talent is undeniable, and if there is a way for the Red Devils repair their relationship with the player and his representatives, then it should be explored.

United ultimately have little power as the youngster is eligible to join a club in the EU once he turns 16 on October 6 if he obtains a European Union passport, though any move would have to be approved by FIFA.

A resolution will soon be reached, and if it becomes clear that JJ Gabriel and his representatives cannot be persuaded to change their minds, then it would be better for the two parties to separate amicably before tensions escalate.

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Man United and JJ Gabriel: Chaos on and off the pitch with INEOS

It had been suggested that JJ Gabriel was disappointed about his pathway to the first team, though few would have expected the 15-year-old to make any appearances for the club beyond cameos in cup competitions this season.

However, the debacle regarding his registration serves to highlight that the dysfunction on the pitch extends behind the scenes.

Since the arrival of co-owners INEOS in December 2023, managers Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim have been dismissed, while Michael Carrick is already under pressure.

Losing JJ Gabriel would be yet another blow, and it would indicate that the club are yet to truly re-emerge from the chaos of past years.