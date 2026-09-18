Preview: Nice vs Lille - prediction, team news, lineups

In a first-versus-worst meeting in Ligue 1 this weekend, Lille will travel to the south of France to face Nice at Allianz Riviera on Sunday.

Heading into this outing, Le Gym sit bottom of the table with two points, losing 1-0 at Auxerre the last time out, while Lille are leading the way after four matchdays, shutting out Troyes last weekend 2-0.

Match preview

Many matches remain this season, but Nice are not doing themselves any favours domestically so far in 2026-27.

Having narrowly escaped via the relegation playoffs last season, this team are one of three in the competition right now that have yet to claim a triumph, with Le Havre and Toulouse being the others heading into matchday five.

Olivier Pantaloni has seen his team show little to no quality in the attacking third so far, with Nice netting just once in the league so far, the fewest in Ligue 1.

Dating back to last season, this team have dropped points in 12 successive Ligue 1 fixtures and on Sunday they could go winless in their first five matches to kick off a top flight campaign for the first time since 2011-12.

If there is a silver lining right now, it may be that they can stretch their unbeaten run at home in this competition to five matches on Sunday, with Nice conceding a goal or fewer in each of those instances.

Les Aiglons are unbeaten in their last four home meetings against Lille, including a 2-0 triumph in this exact fixture last season.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

From a side that cannot seem to buy a goal, we have one in Lille who cannot stop scoring, with this side netting in every one of their competitive games so far this season.

Davide Ancelotti’s men quickly erased the disappointment of their Europa League collapse versus Real Betis (3-2 loss) with a strong performance last Sunday, holding Troyes to just two efforts on target and a mere 36% possession.

As things stand heading into matchday five, they sit above Monaco for first on goal difference and, on Sunday, can earn points in their first five league contests for the first time since winning this competition in 2020-21.

Lille have been nearly impenetrable defensively outside Stade Pierre Mauroy, collecting eight straight away wins in Ligue 1 dating back to last season, without conceding a goal in five of those instances.

They have a chance on Sunday to win their first three league matches in this competition as visitors for the first time in the 21st century.

Not since 2022 have Les Dogues come away with maximum points from a Ligue 1 fixture in Nice, failing to score in their two meetings against them last season.

Nice Ligue 1 form:

Nice form (all competitions):

Lille Ligue 1 form:

Lille form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur/FEP

For this encounter, Nice are expected to be without Laurent Abergel, who has a knee problem, Moise Bombito is recovering from a lower leg issue and Antonie Mendy has a cruciate ligament injury.

Morgan Sanson and Salis Abdul Samed are both questionable for this one as they hope to recover from their knocks.

At Lille, there is just one major injury to report as Hamza Igamane is our for this game, recovering from a cruciate ligament tear

Tiago Santos and Ethan Mbappe Lottin found the back of the net for them on matchday four, while Berke Ozer collected his third clean sheet of the Ligue 1 campaign, tied with Paris FC’s Kevin Trapp for second among goalkeepers thus far.

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Abdelmonem, Ndayishimiye, Mandza; Clauss, Coulibaly, Witsel, Abdi; Diop, Wahi; Amoura

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Santos, Ngoy, Alexsandro, Perraud; Mukau, Bentaleb; Mbappe Lottin, Haraldsson, Andre; Giroud

We say: Nice 0-2 Lille

Nice have picked up where they left off last season and have been equally as poor in 2026-27, whereas Lille have so many ways they can beat you and their depth at every position should be more than enough to defeat their upcoming opponents, who are suffering from a huge crisis of confidence.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.