Team News: Sevilla vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Sevilla on Saturday night.

The Catalan outfit are top of the La Liga table on 18 points, while Sevilla are fourth in the division on 13 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

SEVILLA

Out: Ruben Vargas (knee), Arouna Sangante (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vlachodimos; I Sanchez, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Agoume, Fofana; Sierra, Guridi, Correia; I Romero

BARCELONA

Out: Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee)

Doubtful: Joan Garcia (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; F Lopez, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon