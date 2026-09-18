Kenny Tete to miss Man United clash as Alvaro Arbeloa provides Fulham injury update

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has ruled Kenny Tete out of Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester United.

The Cottagers are set to turn their focus back to Premier League action after beating West Ham United 3-2 in a dramatic EFL Cup tie in midweek.

Arbeloa will hope his side can build upon that result by claiming his first Premier League win in Sunday's home meeting with Man United.

The Fulham boss has confirmed he will head into the fixture with the services of Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete, the latter of whom is following concussion protocols.

© Imago / Action Plus

Arbeloa provides injury update ahead of Man United clash

Sessegnon is also a doubt after missing the last two competitive matches through injury.

“Tom is still recovering. Tete won’t be available. We need to see if Sess (Ryan Sessegnon) is available for Sunday”, Arbeloa said as per Fulhamish.

Commenting further on Tete's absence, Arbeloa said: It’s a concussion after the ball hit him in the Anfield game, so he’s still not available.

"I think he’ll be ready for an international break. Unfortunately, he’s not ready for a Sunday."

© Imago / Mark Pain

How will Tete's absence affect Arbeloa's selection plans?

Over the years, Tete has been seen as Fulham's first-choice right-back, but that has not been the case in the early stages of Arbeloa's tenure.

The full-back looked set to join Everton in the latter stages of the summer window, but the proposed move fell through after Fulham failed in their attempts to sign a replacement.

Tete's absence this weekend leaves Arbeloa without an alternative right-back on the bench, but it is unlikely to change his plans for his starting lineup, with Timothy Castagne set to retain his place on the right side of the back four.

Antonee Robinson, meanwhile, will continue at left-back even if Sessegnon proves his fitness in time for the home clash.