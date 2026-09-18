Preview: Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Moreirense - prediction, team news, lineups

Vitoria de Guimaraes will be looking to put their difficult start to the season behind them when they welcome local rivals Moreirense to Estadio D. Afonso Henriques for the latest instalment of the Derby Vimaranense.

The hosts have collected just four points from their opening six league games to sit 14th in the Primeira Liga table, while the visitors head into the weekend looking for consecutive victories after recovering from back-to-back defeats with a win over Maritimo last time out.

Match preview

Vitoria's miserable start continued last weekend when they suffered a 2-1 defeat at newly promoted Academico de Viseu, with Goncalo Nogueira's second-half equaliser proving futile as the Conquerors conceded to a Mohamed Bouldini stoppage-time winner.

That result leaves Tiago Margarido's side with four defeats from their opening six league outings (W1, D1), a return that represents the club's worst start to a top-flight season since 2011-12, when the Guimaraes outfit managed the same four-point tally at this stage.

In fact, the Conquerors appear to be breaking unwanted records in recent league campaigns, with last term’s ninth-placed finish marking the team's lowest placement in eight years, while a managerial change at the helm has done little to inspire a resurgence.

Appointed in the summer after replacing Gil Lameiras, Margarido has seen his side struggle to find a spark in the final third, with the Guimaraes outfit netting just four goals this season; only the bottom two sides, Estoril Praia (two) and Casa Pia (one), have scored fewer.

The hosts' attacking issues have been compounded by their inability to convert chances, a problem that has also limited their performances on home soil, as the Conquerors have managed just one goal across their three matches at D. Afonso Henriques this term, although they have kept clean sheets in the most recent two and picked up four points during that spell.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

While Moreirense's campaign so far has been relatively encouraging compared to the hosts, they have also endured an inconsistent start, one that includes heavy defeats to Benfica (4-0) and Arouca (4-0), as well as a 2-1 reverse at defending champions Porto.

The Green and Whites also picked up a point in a draw with Braga on the opening day and recorded a narrow victory at Casa Pia on matchday four, while last weekend's 3-1 triumph over newly promoted Maritimo ended a two-match losing streak.

That most recent triumph was notable for the impact of the summer arrivals, with Vasco Botelho da Costa's men racing into a two-goal lead in the first half through Leonardo Vonic and Manuel Mendonca before Duville-Parsemain put the game beyond reach from the spot late on.

The result leaves Moreirense 11th in the Primeira Liga table and another victory could provide belief that they can contend for a continental spot after the team finished seventh last season with 43 points, their third-highest points tally in the Portuguese top flight.

However, the Moreira club have lost 12 of their previous 15 league visits (D3) to Estadio D. Afonso Henriques, including each of the most recent five, a record that offers little optimism for a side that have suffered defeats in five of their last eight Primeira Liga away outings (W1, D2), stretching back to the previous campaign.



Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Vitoria have no confirmed major injury concerns ahead of the derby, although the team will be without forward Alioune Ndoye, who is suspended for this encounter after picking up a red card in stoppage time last weekend.

As such, summer signing Arnel Jakupovic is expected to lead the line once again despite failing to convert his chances at Academico in what was his first start for the Guimaraes club, while Oscar Rivas could be recalled to the defence.

Alanzinho did at least mark his own debut with an assist after coming off the bench to tee up Nogueira, with both players pushing for starts in a clash that holds extra significance for the former, who was sold by Moreirense only recently.

The visitors will welcome Guilherme Liberato back into contention after the Brazilian midfielder completed a two-match suspension, with Mateja Stjepanovic now facing a battle to retain his starting place alongside Nile John.

Joao Veloso is also expected to return after missing the victory over Maritimo because of a physical issue, while Vonic could retain his place after scoring on his first appearance for the club.

Mendonca should also keep his spot in the number 10 role after opening his account for the team last time out, although Parsemain's own debut goal might not be enough to see him feature from the start this time.



Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Zych; Strata, Rivas, Balieiro, Mendes; Beni, G Nogueira; G Silva, Samu, Camara; Jakupovic

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Pinto, Batista, Maracas, Kiko; Liberato, John; Bondoso, Mendonca, Andrade; Vonic

We say: Vitoria de Guimaraes 1-1 Moreirense

Vitoria's problems in front of goal have made their poor start even harder to explain given the number of chances they have created, but the return to D. Afonso Henriques and the pressure surrounding Margarido could bring a sharper response against a Moreirense side that has already shown it can punish defensive mistakes.

The visitors arrive with greater confidence after their victory over Maritimo and have enough attacking threat to trouble the hosts, but the Conquerors' strong record in this derby should count for something, so a closely fought draw could be on the cards.



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