Barcelona injury news: Catalan giants deliver update on goalkeeper Joan Garcia after worrying substitution

Barcelona have released a statement on Joan Garcia after the goalkeeper was forced off at the interval of Wednesday's La Liga contest with Racing de Santander.

The club's number one did not emerge for the second half at Camp Nou, with Wojciech Szczesny being introduced for his first appearance of the campaign.

There was naturally concern regarding the 25-year-old, and Barcelona have now confirmed the extent of the issue suffered by the two-time Spain international.

“Joan Garcia is experiencing mild discomfort in his right knee. The evolution of the injury will determine his availability," read a statement from the Catalan giants.

Barcelona have not provided a timeframe on a his recovery process, but the stopper is a major doubt for the team's La Liga clash with Sevilla on Saturday.

Szczesny should therefore be handed his first start of the campaign.

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Barcelona goalkeeper Garcia suffers knee injury against Racing

Garcia's injury could also cost him a spot in the Spain squad for the upcoming international break, with La Roja due to take on England, Croatia twice and Czech Republic.

However, the stopper should be available for Barcelona's first match after the break, which comes against Getafe at Camp Nou on October 10.

Barcelona have incredibly scored 28 times in their six league games this season, including seven in a standout success over Racing on Wednesday night.

The Catalan side are top of the La Liga table on 18 points, three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, and it is shaping up to be another fascinating battle for the championship.

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Barcelona have been in excellent form this season

“I like the way we’re playing, as well as the result and the three points. I can say I’m happy; the team is happy,” Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick told reporters after the match.

“It’s always positive to get off to a good start. The important thing is to finish well; that’s what we’re working towards. We’re in good form, and we have to make the most of it.

"Of course I understand the excitement, but it’s only been six matchdays. The most important thing is to stay focused on the next match and not on things that might happen at the end of the season."

Barcelona will face Sevilla and Getafe in La Liga either side of the extended international break before returning to Champions League action away to Galatasaray on October 13.