Preview: Parma vs. Genoa - prediction, team news, lineups

Two of the five winless Serie A clubs meet at Ennio Tardini on Sunday when Parma and Genoa clash in gameweek five, both aiming for their first victory of the 2026-27 season.

The Emilians have not won since defeating Catania in the Coppa Italia in mid-August, with four losses in their last five matches, while Genoa's only victories this season have come in domestic cup matches against Ascoli and Sudtirol.

Match preview

Depending on perspective, Parma's situation could be seen as half-full or half-empty at present.

Carlos Cuesta's side have been unable to secure a win in any competition since their 2-0 victory over Catania more than a month ago, which preceded a streak of four losses in five matches.

Particularly evident in those defeats was their failure to score in Serie A losses to Cagliari (1-0) and Juventus (2-0) before being eliminated by Cremonese 2-0 at the beginning of September.

However, they subsequently earned their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw with Monza on matchday four, followed by a narrow 2-1 defeat to Champions League debutants Como on Monday night.

Aiming to find encouragement from their last two performances, Parma, who have gone winless against Genoa for three years, seek to end their four-match run without success against the Ligurian outfit.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Daniele De Rossi's side will hope to build on their recent midweek cup success against Sudtirol when they face the Emilians on Sunday.

Indeed, the former World Cup-winning midfielder's team have faltered after an impressive start under the Roma icon, who has now overseen a nine-match winless streak in Serie A.

Their last victory was a 2-1 defeat of now-relegated Pisa, and the Grifone have since suffered six losses and registered three draws, leaving them second-bottom in the table after four matches.

A win for De Rossi's team could propel them as high as 13th in the standings if other results are favourable, but that hinges on resolving their issues at both ends of the pitch.

No team has scored fewer than their two goals — the same tally as Parma in 17th — while their eight goals conceded is the fifth-most in the league after Venezia, Monza and Fiorentina (11), as well as Udinese (10).

Now, it will be intriguing to see if the Rossblu can build on their first clean sheet across all competitions this season to claim their first league victory after 10 matches.

Parma Serie A form:

Parma form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

D

L

Genoa Serie A form:

Genoa form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia has a groin complaint that rules him out of action this weekend, marking Cuesta's only absence for Sunday.

With last season's nine-goal forward Mateo Pellegrino now at Fiorentina, Parma must find match-winning solutions elsewhere.

Simone Lontani and David Romero are the only players on the home side to find the net after four gameweeks, highlighting the Emilian outfit's challenges.

Scorer against Frosinone and match-winner against Sudtirol in midweek, Johan Vasquez is suspended after receiving two yellow cards last weekend.

While Vasquez is missing through suspension, Elias Havel (ankle) and Lorenzo Venturino (knee) are also absent for the away side due to injury.

With Vasquez unavailable, Milutin Osmajic, the team's only other goalscorer this term, heads into Sunday aiming to add to his solitary goal scored in early September's 4-1 loss to Como.

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Delprato, Troilo, Carlos; Britschgi, Bernabe, Keita, Valeri; Toure, Lontani; Romero

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Otoa; Ehizibue, Frendrup, Sow, Ellertsson; Baldanzi; Osmajic, Colombo

We say: Parma 0-0 Genoa

With both sides lacking attacking inspiration, another low-scoring encounter seems likely in Emilia-Romagna, and we expect Parma and Genoa to play to their third consecutive 0-0 draw, leaving neither side satisfied.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.