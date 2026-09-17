Preview: Athletic Bilbao vs Alaves - prediction, team news, lineups

San Mames will host a Basque derby on Saturday afternoon, as Athletic Bilbao continue their La Liga campaign at home to rivals Alaves.

Athletic have picked up seven points from their opening five matches of the season to sit ninth in the La Liga table, while Alaves are sixth in the division on 10 points.

Match preview

Athletic were due to take on Levante in Spain's top flight on Wednesday, but the match was postponed after heavy ran in Valencia made the pitch unplayable.

As a result, the Lions have not been in action since drawing 1-1 with Elche on Saturday; Edin Terzic's side have a record of two wins, one draw and two defeats from their five league matches this season, which has left them ninth in the division on seven points.

Athletic actually opened their campaign with back-to-back losses to Sevilla and Barcelona, but they then recorded successive wins over Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid before the draw with Elche.

The Red and Whites finished 12th in Spain's top flight last season, so there is clear room for improvement during the current campaign.

Athletic lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having triumphed in 35 of their 53 matches throughout history, only suffering nine defeats in the process.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Alaves actually beat Athletic 1-0 in the corresponding match at San Mames last season, which proved to be their first success over the Lions since October 2020.

The visitors have made a strong start to the campaign, boasting a record of three wins, one draw and two defeats from their opening six matches, which has left them sixth in the table on 10 points.

Quique Sanchez Flores' side picked up 10 points from their first four games of the campaign, including wins over Getafe, Villarreal and Osasuna, but they have lost their last two in Spain's top flight against Racing de Santander and Valencia.

Alaves will be aiming to avoid a third straight defeat in this match, and there have been a lot of positive signs early in the campaign.

El Glorioso finished 14th in Spain's top flight last season, and they are currently in their fourth straight campaign in La Liga, spending only one season out of his level since 2016-17.

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

Alaves La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago

Athletic will again be without the services of Dani Vivian, Gorka Guruzeta, Peio Canales and Unai Eguiluz due to injury problems.

Inaki Williams also needs to be assessed, with the attacker substituted in the latter stages of the clash with Elche last time out due to an ankle issue.

Nico Williams has only scored once in La Liga this season, but the Spaniard was impressive last time out against Elche, and he will again feature down the left.

Alaves, meanwhile, will again be without the services of Mikel Rodriguez due to a long-term knee injury.

Aitor Manas is also a doubt with an issue that saw him miss out against Valencia.

There could be a change to the Alaves midfield in this match, with Carles Alena bidding to be involved from the first whistle, and Abde Rebbach may be the player to drop to the bench.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Areso, Alvarez, Laporte, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Navarro, Sancet, N Williams; I Williams

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Tenaglia, Koski, Valentini; Perez, Ibanez, Blanco, Alena, Suarez; Boye, Martinez

We say: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Alaves

This is a tough match to call, as Alaves have been impressive this season. However, we are expecting Athletic to navigate their way to all three points in this contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.