Preview: Le Mans vs Lorient - prediction, team news, lineups

Meeting for the first time on the Ligue 1 stage since 2010, Le Mans will welcome Lorient to Stade Marie-Marvingt on Saturday.

Both sides earned 2-2 draws on matchday four, with Le Mans collecting a point against Lens, and Les Merlus doing the same at home to Toulouse.

Match preview

Every match has been there for the taking, but in the end Le Mans have failed to find that killer instinct when needed and turn one point into three.

The newly promoted side, in their first Ligue 1 campaign since 2009-10, have dropped four points from their last two league games when netting the opening goal.

At the same time, they have gone pointless in only one of their last 15 domestic affairs in either Ligue 1 or 2, dating back to last season.

Patrick Videira’s men have yet to lose a competitive home game in either league this year, with four of their seven goals scored in Ligue 1 so far occurring at Stade Marie-Marvingt.

While they can be dangerous in the attacking third, they still have defensive work to do, averaging the third-most goals conceded per match in the league thus far (two).

On Saturday, Les Mucistes could earn a point in three straight Ligue 1 home outings for the first time since doing so in their final three home contests of 2009.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

It was a less-than-ideal start to the season for Alexandre Dujeux as Lorient manager, though it appears as though his side have turned the corner.

After beginning the new campaign with just one point from their opening two games, they have picked up four in their subsequent two, scoring a combined three goals in that run, two more than they had after two matchdays.

This weekend they can stretch their Ligue 1 unbeaten run away from home to five matches, without a goal conceded outside of Lorient in 2026-27.

They have failed to win two of their last four league outings when netting the opening goal dating back to last season, squandering a two-goal advantage on matchday four.

Lorient are second in the league in clean sheets with two and lead the way in interceptions per 90 minutes (13.8).

Meanwhile they have won five of their last six matches against Le Mans across all competitions, including a 3-0 triumph at the latter’s old stadium Stade Leon-Bollee in 2010, their last away match against them in this competition.

Le Mans Ligue 1 form:

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

A knock could keep Erwan Coles out of the Le Mans lineup again this weekend, with the midfielder struggling to return to full fitness.

Adil Bourabaa and Lucas Calodat found the back of the net in the opening half last week, only for their team to concede two goals minutes later.

At Lorient, Bandiougou Fadiga is likely still out with a hamstring strain, as is Mohamed Bamba, who is still dealing with physical discomfort.

Ibrahima Balde and Noah Mbamba each scored for them the last time out, the first for both loanees on the current campaign.

Le Mans possible starting lineup:

Hatfout; Boisse, Yohou, Voyer; Bretelle; Bamba, Bourabaa, Vercruysse, Calodat; Mafouta, Diallo

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Sylla, Talbi, Adjei; Le Bris, Cadiou, Mbamba, Kouassi; Kone, Makengo; Balde

We say: Le Mans 2-1 Lorient

While the results have not always been there, we have a hunch Le Mans will catch a break on Saturday, against a side that tend to sit back more often and are not exactly airtight defensively.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.