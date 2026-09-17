Preview: Paris FC vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

Paris FC can remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season with a win or draw against Strasbourg at Stade Jean-Bouin in the French capital on Saturday.

The teams are separated by just one point in the table, with Paris tied for fourth on eight points after a 0-0 draw with Lyon, putting them slightly above the Alsace club, who drew 1-1 with Monaco on matchday four.

Match preview

After a wild 3-2 win at Marseille to begin this month, Paris FC’s solid defensive structure reappeared last week.

Liam Rosenior’s men have posted three clean sheets in the league so far in 2026-27, conceding no goals at home.

The former Strasbourg boss can increase his new team’s unbeaten run at home in this competition to five matches on Saturday.

Since returning to the top flight last season, this club have not lost a domestic outing on home soil when netting the opening goal.

They could go goalless in consecutive Ligue 1 home matches this weekend for the first time since returning to the top flight in 2025-26.

This weekend, Rosenior will seek his first win as a coach against his former side, which would be the first for Paris FC versus Strasbourg in the French top flight since 1973 (3-0).

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Over the past few weeks Strasbourg have been building some positivity following a dismal start to the new campaign.

Hugo Oliveira’s men can extend their unbeaten run to four matches on Saturday which would be highly encouraging after being thumped 4-0 by Marseille in their opener.

Dating back to last season, they have points in seven of their last eight league matches away from home, netting a combined 17 goals over that stretch.

After four Ligue 1 matchdays, Strasbourg are averaging a league-high 2.3 goals per match but have the second-worst expected goals conceded thus far (8.8).

They have come back to win three of their last four matches in this competition, going back to last season when conceding the opening goal, while failing to win their last three league outings after netting the opener.

Le Racing have points in their last four meetings with Paris FC across all competitions, winning this exact fixture last season by a 3-2 score.

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago

For this upcoming match, Paris FC are expected to be without Emmanuel Mbemba, who has a knock, Nhoa Sangui is questionable due to a sore hamstring, while Otavio remains doubtful because of a thigh injury.

Kevin Trapp has played every minute between the sticks for them this season, and the German did not have to make a single stop against Lyon last week to collect his third clean sheet of the campaign, tying Lille’s Berke Ozer for the most so far.

At Strasbourg, Martial Godo has a muscle issue, while Maxi Oyedele, Deivid Washington and Hermann Malonga are dealing with injuries and Joaquin Panichelli continues to recover from a cruciate ligament tear sustained last season.

Their only strike on matchday four came via an own goal by Monaco’s Sadibou Sane, while Gessime Yassine and Sam Amo-Ameyaw lead the way with two each for this team in 2026-27.

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Chergui, Coppola, Traore; Camara, Lopez, Lees-Melou, Koleosho; Kebbal, Pagis; Sinayoko

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Antwi, Mitchell, Doukoure, Oso; El Mourabet, Diop; Nanasi, Reyna, Amo-Ameyaw; Ortega

We say: Paris FC 1-1 Strasbourg

As sharp as Paris FC have been at home, Strasbourg have been just as good as the visitors and with both sides in strong form and seemingly finding their stride, we expect a spirited affair without a decisive edge either way.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.