Preview: Hibernian vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

Hibernian will welcome Aberdeen to Easter Road Stadium on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are ninth with six points from six games, while the visitors are eighth with seven points from six matches.

Match preview

Hibernian have endured a difficult start to the season, suffering elimination from the Conference League qualifiers and taking only six points from their first six league games.

Hibs actually started the Scottish Premiership term with two wins from their opening three fixtures, including beating Rangers 2-1 thanks to a dramatic late winner from Callum Wright and a 2-1 win against Dundee.

However, Hibs failed to extend that momentum in their next three games, losing to rivals Hearts (3-1), St Johnstone (2-1) and Kilmarnock (1-0).

Following their 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock, which marked their opponents' first win of the league season and Hibernian's sixth straight home loss in the league, David Gray was sacked, with John Potter set to take interim charge on Saturday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Hibernian will be hoping their interim boss can oversee a swift improvement when they take on Aberdeen, with Hibs looking to avoid a club record seven straight home losses in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons, however, head into Saturday's match full of confidence following their stunning 4-0 demolition of Motherwell.

That triumph ended a four-game winless run in the league from Aberdeen, who opened the campaign by beating Hearts before losing three and drawing one of their next four fixtures.

Stephen Robinson's side will look back to their 2-0 win over Hibernian in April 2026, although they have failed to win in any of their last three visits to Easter Road Stadium.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

Hibernian form (all competitions):

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Hibernian will be without Kanayochukwu Megwa, Jordan Obita and Rocky Bushiri due to ongoing injury issues, while the remainder of the squad should be available.

After failing to find the back of the net against the league's bottom side Kilmarnock last time out, Nathan Lowe, Martin Boyle and Owen Elding could be introduced to the starting 11.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are contending with injuries to Bradley Lyons, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kristers Tobers and Kusini Yengi.

Kevin Nisbet scored his 11th goal of the season in the win against Motherwell, and the striker should continue alongside Toyosi Olusanya on Saturday.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Kerr, Hanley, Iredale; Passlack, Mulligan, Devaney, Boyle, Mayor; Elding, Lowe

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Muller; Cadden, Mayo, Knoester, Molloy, Guinness-Walker; Marshall, Afeez, Ronan; Olusanya, Nisbet

We say: Hibernian 1-2 Aberdeen

Hibernian may have a bounce under their interim boss, but Aberdeen will be full of confidence following their 4-0 triumph against Motherwell, and we believe the away side will show their quality again and secure a win here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.