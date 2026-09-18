Saturday's Premier League predictions including Brighton vs. Arsenal, Tottenham vs. Aston Villa

Today's Premier League predictions include champions Arsenal away to Brighton & Hove Albion, in addition to Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa at lunchtime.

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa Premier League Match Preview ⚪? | "Tottenham Are Getting Closer..."

Saturday's early Premier League kickoff pits crisis club against crisis club, as Tottenham Hotspur welcome Aston Villa to their capital home.

Neither side has a single top-flight win to shout about in 2026-27, but unlike their hapless hosts, the Lions at least managed to snap their Premier League goal drought in gameweek four.

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Aston Villa

With both personnel and confidence returning to the visitors' ranks, Emery's side are looking more like their old selves on the attacking front, and Tottenham could ostensibly take a lesson or two from their visitors on Saturday.

The Lilywhites are at least working with an additional day's rest and can make some alterations in attack too, so a third draw on the spin for De Zerbi's side is a realistic outcome.

> Click here to read our full preview for Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, including team news and possible lineups

Brighton vs. Arsenal Premier League Match Preview ?? | "How Can Anyone Stop Arsenal?"

The unstoppable attack meets the immovable defence at the Amex Stadium this weekend, as Premier League champions Arsenal aim for an extraordinary eighth victory from eight in all competitions in Saturday's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mikel Arteta's men won ugly away to Sunderland last weekend, while the Seagulls won pretty in a 5-0 romping of newly-promoted Coventry City.

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Arsenal

Brighton vs. Arsenal is the Gunners' second attack vs. defence battle of the new campaign, and the champions made light work of their first such showdown against London rivals Chelsea.

Now taking on a forward-thinking but inconsistent Seagulls side working with a day's less rest, Arteta's men have our vote to stay perfect, with a customary clean sheet in tow.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brighton vs. Arsenal, including team news and possible lineups

Everton vs. Ipswich Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Everton Have Top Eight Potential"

Fresh from contrasting midweek results in the EFL Cup, Everton and Ipswich Town square off at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams last butted heads in May 2025 when the Tractor Boys came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the Toffees at Goodison Park.

We say: Everton 2-1 Ipswich Town

Ipswich have already prevailed against European teams Sunderland and Crystal Palace this season and they will back themselves to cause another upset on their travels this weekend.

However, the Tractor Boys remain defensively vulnerable, and a resilient Everton outfit have our backing to prevail on home soil, extending their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

> Click here to read our full preview for Everton vs. Ipswich, including team news and possible lineups

Newcastle vs. Hull Premier League Match Preview ⚫? | "Jaissle's Honeymoon Period Is Over"

Newcastle United will be looking to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Premier League surprise package Hull City at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams meet competitively for the first time since November 2016 when the Tigers celebrated a penalty-shootout victory at home to the Magpies in the EFL Cup fifth round following a 1-1 draw.

We say: Newcastle United 2-2 Hull City

While Newcastle will be desperate to put things right and bounce back from their heavy loss to Leeds, facing a high-flying Hull side in their current form is by no means a straightforward assignment.

The Tigers will back themselves to breach the Magpies’ vulnerable backline and ultimately frustrate the hosts enough to secure a hard-earned share of the spoils, preserving their unbeaten start to the new campaign.

> Click here to read our full preview for Newcastle vs. Hull City, including team news and possible lineups

Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Shades Of Stan Collymore"

Saturday's 5.30pm Premier League kickoff pits Nottingham Forest and Coventry City against each other in a bottom-half battle.

While Oliver Glasner's men belatedly earned their maiden win of the season last time out, the Sky Blues are yet to even register a point, furthering fears of an immediate demotion back down to the Championship.

We say: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Coventry City

Coventry fired in their first goal against a Premier League team this season on Wednesday, but their consolation against Villa came via a stunning Victor Torp free kick as opposed to a blistering open-play sequence.

Therefore, a Nottingham Forest unit who have been steadily growing more resilient in recent weeks should subject the Sky Blues to a familiar fate; another scoreless defeat.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry City, including team news and possible lineups