Preview: Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking for stability in the Bundesliga, a fluctuating RB Leipzig will travel to face an inconsistent Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena on Sunday.

Die Werkself are hoping to earn back-to-back wins for the first time this season, while Die Roten Bullen are aiming to build on their emphatic victory last time out.

Match preview

Carles Martinez Novell's Leverkusen have only come out on top in one of their three league games this term, but will be optimistic after their continental success in midweek.

Die Werkself kicked off their Bundesliga campaign with a surprising 3-2 defeat against promoted club Elversberg, but bounced back by hammering Union Berlin 4-0 on September 5.

While fans would have been expecting to see a strong follow-up to that convincing performance, Martinez Novell's side needed an 89th-minute equaliser from Patrick Schick to salvage a 2-2 stalemate at Augsburg a week later.

That inconsistency has left Leverkusen seventh in the table with four points, and returning to winning ways in the Bundesliga could see them climb in to the top six.

With that goal in mind, the hosts will take heart from their 2-0 triumph over NK Celje on Wednesday, which saw Die Werkself make a strong start to their Europa League journey.

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Meanwhile, Martin Demichelis's Leipzig have had similar issues with consistency so far this season, and the new boss will be out to prove his mettle in the team's toughest test yet.

Die Roten Bullen opened their Bundesliga term with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach, a result that gave fans hope for a strong year ahead.

However, a shock 3-1 beating by Werder Bremen on September 5 - and a 4-1 thrashing by Como in the Champions League - left supporters doubting Demichelis.

Returning to the German top flight last weekend, Leipzig were able to thrash Hamburger SV 5-0 in front of a home crowd at Red Bull Arena, a result that has settled some nerves.

Currently fifth in the table, Die Roten Bullen are just a point shy of the top four, and securing another win against a stern opponent on Sunday would put the club's recent embarrassing losses firmly in the past.

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Leverkusen will be without 17-year-old defensive midfielder Kennet Eichhorn once again as he undergoes treatment for a mitochondrial disorder, while the more attack-minded Nathan Tella is recovering from a back injury.

In their absence, Ezequiel Fernandez and Aleix Garcia should start in a double pivot, with Ibrahim Maza operating in the number 10 role.

Elsewhere, right-back options Guela Doue and Montrell Culbreath are sidelined with respective calf and foot injuries, though the versatile Jarell Quansah will be ready to join Edmond Tapsoba, Facundo Medina and Miguel Gutierrez in the hosts' four-man defence.

As for Leipzig, they are missing a trio of midfielders this weekend - Christoph Baumgartner (thigh), Assan Ouedraogo (shoulder), Rocco Reitz (thigh).

Looking to fill the gaps, Demichelis could opt for Ezechiel Banzuzi, Neil El Aynaoui and Brajan Gruda in the centre of the park.

Further forward, striker Marc Guiu is dealing with a muscle issue, so expect to see Christopher Nkunku lead the line, supported up top by Tidiam Gomis and Antonio Nusa.

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Quansah, Tapsoba, Medina, Gutierrez; Fernandez, Garcia; Diaby, Maza, Moreira; Schick

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Banzuzi, Aynaoui, Gruda; Gomis, Nkunku, Nusa

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 RB Leipzig

Leverkusen have been inconsistent, but they will be confident after showing character to draw with Augsburg, before winning in midweek.

Leipzig will be raring to go after thrashing Hamburg last time out, but could fall short of securing all three points on Sunday.

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