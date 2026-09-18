Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta attacker wanted in January as 'race' for £43m forward set to include Premier League clubs

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, the newest report has revealed.

The Gunners will take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, and they will be keen to take advantage of a defence that has conceded seven times in their last four games.

Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz are almost certain to start in the frontline, though there is no clear starter for the left flank yet.

Fans had hoped that Madueke would have claimed that spot having signed for the Londoners from Chelsea in the summer of 2025, but he has largely been inconsistent since joining.

Football Insider now claim that his future could be in doubt, with Premier League clubs said to be interested in him ahead of the January transfer window.

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Noni Madueke assessed: Should Arsenal sell winger in January transfer window?

Valued by Transfermarkt at £42.87m, Madueke would represent Arsenal's second largest sale in their history if they received a similar fee.

The Englishman has been used across the frontline during his time at the Emirates, and his pace has been a useful asset at times.

NONI MADUEKE AT ARSENAL Games: 48 Starts: 29 Goals: 9 Assists: 3

However, the 24-year-old has often struggled to make a substantive impact in the final third, and he has never truly been trusted as a starter by Arteta.

In 95 Premier League games for both Chelsea and Arsenal, Madueke has scored just 16 goals, while he has only provided six assists, so it is not surprising to see him linked with an exit.

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Noni Madueke replacement: Who should Arsenal sign to replace winger?

The Gunners have often been linked with Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha, though it remains to be seen if Liverpool would be willing to sell to a rival next summer.

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez was reported to be a target in the most recent transfer window, but he has been more often touted as a target for Barcelona.

Perhaps a more realistic target for Arsenal would be Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi, who will likely be available for the right price in the coming two transfer windows.