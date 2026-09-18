Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions including Lyon vs. Rennes

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include a clash between Lyon and Rennes, and a trip to Paris FC for Strasbourg.

© Imago / Sportfoto Rudel

Paris FC can remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season with a win or draw against Strasbourg at Stade Jean-Bouin in the French capital on Saturday.

The teams are separated by just one point in the table, with Paris tied for fourth on eight points after a 0-0 draw with Lyon, putting them slightly above the Alsace club, who drew 1-1 with Monaco on matchday four.

We say: Paris FC 1-1 Strasbourg

As sharp as Paris FC have been at home, Strasbourg have been just as good as the visitors and with both sides in strong form and seemingly finding their stride, we expect a spirited affair without a decisive edge either way.

> Click here to read our full preview for Paris FC vs. Strasbourg, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Meeting for the first time on the Ligue 1 stage since 2010, Le Mans will welcome Lorient to Stade Marie-Marvingt on Saturday.

Both sides earned 2-2 draws on matchday four, with Le Mans collecting a point against Lens, and Les Merlus doing the same at home to Toulouse.

We say: Le Mans 2-1 Lorient

While the results have not always been there, we have a hunch Le Mans will catch a break on Saturday, against a side that tend to sit back more often and are not exactly airtight defensively.

> Click here to read our full preview for Le Mans vs. Lorient, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Christophe Saidi

Seeking their first home points of the new Ligue 1 season, Angers will welcome Troyes to Stade Raymond Kopa on Saturday.

Last weekend, Angers had to settle for a 0-0 draw with Le Havre while ESTAC suffered a 2-0 defeat at Lille.

We say: Angers 1-0 Troyes

Defensively, Troyes have been very unstable and susceptible out wide, and we believe Angers will find a way to expose that this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Angers vs. Troyes, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Loic Cousin

Two teams seeking their first Ligue 1 victories this season will square off on matchday five this weekend as Toulouse welcome Le Havre to Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday.

Both sides are on two points, with Toulouse in 17th after drawing Lorient 2-2, and the Normandy club just above them on goal difference after a 0-0 home draw with Angers.

We say: Toulouse 0-0 Le Havre

Neither side have been able to put in a strong 90-minute performance this season, and we anticipate a dull draw between two teams lacking confidence at the moment.

> Click here to read our full preview for Toulouse vs. Le Havre, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Olympique Lyonnais welcome Stade Rennais to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday evening for round five of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign.

In their latest league outing, Les Gones were held to a goalless draw by Paris FC at the Stade Jean Bouin, while Les Rouge et Noir claimed an impressive 1-0 victory at home to Olympique Marseille.

We say: Lyon 2-1 Rennes

With both teams experiencing fairly similar starts to their respective league campaigns, Saturday's clash is a tough one to call, though it is bound to be an exciting and closely fought contest.

However, we are backing Lyon to make it consecutive victories for the first time this season at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday and climb into the division's Champions League places ahead of the international break.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lyon vs. Rennes, including team news and predicted lineups