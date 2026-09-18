Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta reveals stance over Max Dowman loan exit

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted the club have not ruled out the possibility of a loan exit for highly-rated prospect Max Dowman.

Dowman made his Premier League debut at the age of 15 in a 5-0 thrashing of Leeds United in August 2025.

The attacker went on to make 10 competitive appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, including his first professional goal in a 2-0 win over Everton in March.

Dowman recently showcased his undoubted talent with a brace in the 4-2 EFL Cup victory over Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

However, he is yet to feature in the Premier League due to intense competition with Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke for a spot as an attacking midfielder or right winger.

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Arsenal open to Dowman loan exit

As a result, there is a view that Dowman's development could benefit from gaining regular playing time out on loan.

Dowman, who has been linked with Jack Wilshere's Luton Town, will be eligible to complete a loan move once he turns 17 on December 31, just in time for the January transfer window.

Arsenal are open to a potential loan exit, although Arteta insists that a "lot of factors" will come into play before a final decision is made.

"We will evaluate every six months where we are and what is the best thing for him to do and then make the right decision," Arteta told reporters.

"It depends on a lot of factors. What he needs, and what the team needs as well, the availability we have in the squad, the minutes that he is playing and the quality of those minutes.

"We have to be open, but now the focus is to be here and to impact the team."

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Would Dowman drop to League One?

If Arsenal were to entertain a loan, Luton are likely to show an interest due to Wilshere's Arsenal connections from his time as a player and coach.

However, Arsenal may look to loan Dowman out to a Championship side rather than allowing him to drop to the third tier.

A Championship move would give the young attacker the chance to test himself in one of the strongest European leagues outside of the big five.

Chelsea's 17-year-old academy product Ryan Kavuma-McQueen has already proven that age should not stop a Championship loan move, having already made three starts in six league appearances since joining Portsmouth on a season-long loan.