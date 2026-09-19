Fulham vs. Manchester United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Fulham and Manchester United will clash at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Cottagers are currently 18th in the table and still searching for their first win, while Manchester United are 13th and aiming to bounce back from two straight defeats across all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Fulham vs. Manchester United kick off?

The Premier League encounter will kick off at 16:30pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Fulham vs. Manchester United being played?

Sunday's clash between Fulham and Manchester United will take place at Craven Cottage, which can hold up to 29,589 supporters.

How to watch Fulham vs. Manchester United in the UK

TV channels

Fulham vs. Manchester United will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Online streaming

Alternatively, viewers can stream the match online via the Sky Sports+ app or NOW.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League X account, while full match highlights will be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Fulham and Manchester United?

Fulham are still in search of their first Premier League win under Alvaro Arbeloa, who has recorded one draw and three defeats in his first four league fixtures at the helm.

The Cottagers will be boosted by their 3-2 EFL Cup win against West Ham United last time out, but another match without victory in the Premier League will only ramp up the pressure on Arbeloa.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick also finds himself under pressure after Manchester United's slow start to the season.

The Red Devils have won just one of their opening four league fixtures, alongside disappointing defeats to Hull City and 10-man Manchester City, while they also squandered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Another lacklustre result will leave plenty of uncertainty heading into the international break, while a win could be crucial to leave the club in a moment of positivity going into the hiatus.