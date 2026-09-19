Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso's side put on 'high alert' as several clubs keep tabs on Josh Acheampong

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong has reportedly emerged as a target for several European sides.

The 20-year-old has made 50 first-team appearances since breaking into Chelsea's first team.

Acheampong has started four of his six competitive appearances in the early stages of Xabi Alonso's tenure, although only two of those starts have come in the Premier League.

While he may not be a regular starter, Acheampong has seemingly done enough to draw attention from across Europe.

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Several clubs monitoring Chelsea's Acheampong

According to Spanish publication AS, there are several European sides keeping a close eye on his situation at Stamford Bridge.

However, the report does not divulge the identity of Acheampong's potential suitors, although the interest could still put Chelsea on a 'high alert'.

That said, Alonso has reportedly informed Acheampong that he will have an important role to play in the current campaign.

Chelsea are also under no pressure to sell the youngster, who is under contract until the summer of 2029.

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Can Acheampong expect regular football under Alonso?

The lack of European football reduces the likelihood of Xabi Alonso rotating his squad at certain points of the season, with wholesale changes set to be kept for the domestic cup competitions.

That said, Acheampong has evidently earned enough of Alonso's trust to start two Premier League games and appear as a substitute in three of the other four league matches, including a late appearance off the bench in Friday's 3-0 defeat to Brentford.

Alonso is also struggling to find the right formula for his backline, having seen his team concede two or more goals in each of the first five Premier League matches.

The manager's uncertainty over his best defence could be an opportunity for Acheampong to prove he deserves to be a frequent starter.

The player's ability to operate as a right-back and a central defender should also boost his chances of enjoying regular minutes.