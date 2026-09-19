Raphinha reveals dream Barcelona scenario as Brazilian confirms contract talks

Barcelona captain Raphinha has confirmed his plans to sign a new contract with the Catalan giants.

The Brazilian is under contract until the summer of 2028 after signing his most recent deal in May 2025.

While there are still two years left to run on his deal, Barcelona are believed to be keen to tie him down to a new contract to fend off any potential suitors.

The club's sporting director Deco recently met with Raphinha to hold initial talks over a new deal, with the Brazilian understood to be representing himself in negotiations.

© Imago / Photo Players Images

Raphinha reveals Barcelona retirement dream

Raphinha has publicly expressed a desire to sign a new contract, as well as his dream of retiring at Barcelona.

“I renewed until 2028 with the idea that, by then, I would be 30 or 31 years old and I didn’t know how I would manage,” Raphinha told RAC1.

“But given how I’ve started the season, I understand that I have enough to last a few more years.

"So, yes, I would be happy to extend my contract a little and finish my career here without having to go anywhere else.” © Iconsport / Sergio Ruiz/Pressinphoto

Raphinha thriving in new centre-forward role

Raphinha's importance to Hansi Flick's side has only grown this season, having been appointed Barcelona captain and switched to a new role as a striker.

The opportunity to play through the middle came after the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, as well as the failure to sign Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.

Raphinha has gone on to score 11 goals and contribute three assists in his first seven outings of the 2026-27 season

The 29-year-old netted his third La Liga hat-trick in Wednesday's 7-2 demolition of Racing Santander, taking him to nine goals in six La Liga matches this term.