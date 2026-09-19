Premier League Gameweek 5
Fulham
Sep 20, 2026 4.30pm
Craven Cottage
Man Utd

Team News: Fulham vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Fulham vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Two teams with just one Premier League win between them this season scrap it out at Craven Cottage on Sunday, when Fulham host Manchester United.

Alvaro Arbeloa and Michael Carrick's sides were on opposite ends of 3-2 scorelines in midweek, as Fulham edged out West Ham United in the EFL Cup, while the Red Devils catastrophically blew a two-goal lead against Brighton & Hove Albion.

FULHAM vs. MAN UNITED

FULHAM

Out: Tom Cairney (knee), Kenny Tete (concussion)

Doubtful: Ryan Sessegnon (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

MAN UNITED

Out: Manuel Ugarte (knee), Tom Heaton (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Amad Diallo (ankle)

Doubtful: Carlos Baleba (ankle), Luke Shaw (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

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