Tottenham 2-3 Aston Villa: Roberto De Zerbi reveals brutal reason for Mateus Fernandes half-time sub

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that he took Mateus Fernandes off at half time in Saturday's 3-2 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa because he "didn't like" his performance.

The Portugal international started alongside Rodrigo Bentancur and Sandro Tonali in the engine room against the Lions, as the fit-again James Maddison was snubbed once more.

Fernandes was making his third Premier League start of the season and second in succession after last weekend's draw with Everton, which he only lasted 63 minutes of.

However, Fernandes did not even make it to the second half of Saturday's game, as the former Southampton and West Ham United man made way for Mohammed Kudus during the break.

Asked by reporters in his press conference why he took off Fernandes at the break, De Zerbi demanded more from the £85m midfielder, although he insisted that he was not 'attacking' his summer signing.

"Mateus is different than Kudus," football.london quotes De Zerbi as saying. "I have big confidence in Mateus but I didn't like his performance today. It's not an attack on him because I love him. I just want more from him, even in that position."

Tottenham 2-3 Aston Villa: How bad was Mateus Fernandes?

© Iconsport / Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Fernandes was deployed as the most advanced of the midfield three, but the Portuguese underwhelmed during his 45-minute cameo, generating just 0.04 xG and 0,02 xA.

Fernandes managed two shots - neither of which was on target - and completed 88% of his passes, while making one mistake leading to a shot and losing possession seven times.

The 22-year-old did make a handful of defensive contributions, though, registering two interceptions and winning his only tackle attempt, and also making four recoveries.

However, Fernandes's replacement Kudus produced a far more impactful performance, providing one assist, having a goal disallowed and winning seven of 10 ground duels at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham 2-3 Aston Villa: Roberto De Zerbi bemoans "incredible" Aston Villa goal

© Iconsport / SUSA

Tottenham started strongly against Villa but were thwarted on a few occasions by inspired goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who prolonged Spurs' wait for a first Premier League goal of the season.

The Lions then drew first blood through Johan Manzambi, before Nicolas Jackson swept home a second and Emiliano Buendia added a delightful third from long range.

Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke's efforts - while ending Tottenham's league goal drought - were largely meaningless, and De Zerbi took particular issue with how his side let Jackson's strike creep in.

"Today I am very disappointed, very sad and very frustrated for the performance," De Zerbi added. "We can't lose this game in this way absolutely. We can't concede that second goal. We can't lose balance. The way we conceded the second goal was incredible."

A damning Arsenal-related statistic also emerged for Tottenham following Saturday's loss, which they will not have the chance to respond to until they travel to Manchester United on October 10.