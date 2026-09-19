Tottenham transfer news: Spurs’ stance on £30m ‘exit’ revealed as Aston Villa highlights Roberto De Zerbi’s summer issues

Tottenham Hotspur have no plans to sell Mathys Tel despite the forward being spotted in an argument with Roberto De Zerbi, the latest report has claimed.

Spurs slumped to yet another defeat in the Premier League, losing 3-2 to Aston Villa on Saturday at home, and no forward has yet scored for the club after five matchweeks.

Winger Tel was left out of the game due to what the head coach described as a "technical decision", arguing that he preferred to use Mohammed Kudus and James Maddison.

De Zerbi and Tel were spotted on the pitch together after Tottenham's stalemate with Everton last weekend, and the two were seen arguing.

Football Insider report that despite tensions rising, Spurs have no intention of selling the winger, who was signed by the club permanently in the summer of 2025.

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Mathys Tel latest: Should Tottenham sell forward?

It would be understandable if supporters were in favour of moving on most of the forwards at Tottenham considering the team have only scored twice in five Premier League games.

Tel has no goals in six appearances in all competitions this season, meaning he has only scored seven goals in 64 appearances for Spurs.

MATHYS TEL: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STATS Matches: 64 Starts: 26 Goals: 7 Assists: 1

The 21-year-old should not necessarily be judged harshly for failing to impress at Tottenham given the club are in the midst of one of their toughest periods in their modern memory.

Young talents must be protected as they age, though if Tel's exit would help facilitate the arrival of a reliable attacker, perhaps a sale should be contemplated.

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Spurs transfer news: A disastrous summer for Roberto De Zerbi?

Before the start of the season, there was optimism that Spurs would enjoy a productive campaign due to the fact they added nearly £350m worth of talent.

However, forwards Omar Marmoush and Savio do not have a history of production, while defenders Andrew Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke have been poor so far.

Midfielders Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes are yet to settle, and the early signs suggest that De Zerbi did not oversee a successful summer.