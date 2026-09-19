Preview: MK Dons vs Crawley Town - prediction, team news, lineups

MK Dons welcome Crawley Town to Stadium MK on Tuesday night for a matchday one clash in Southern Group H of the EFL Trophy.

The hosts are winless after eight matches in 2026-27, while the visitors have lost all of their last three games.

Match preview

MK Dons secured automatic promotion from League Two last season with a second-placed finish, but Paul Warne's side have subsequently endured a miserable return to the third division.

A 4-1 demolition against Norwich City in the EFL Cup in the opening game of the season set the tone for MK Dons, who remain winless eight games into the new campaign.

Although the Dons have only lost once more since that opening-day cup defeat, losing 3-1 to Wigan Athletic, Warne's men have recorded six draws in the remaining six League One fixtures.

As a result, MK Dons sit 22nd in the League One standings with six points from seven matches.

Now faced with League Two side Crawley Town in their opening game of the EFL Trophy, Warne will be desperate for his team to end their search for a first win of the campaign.

The hosts also face Crawley Town at a perfect time, with the Red Devils having lost all of their last three matches heading into Tuesday's Southern Group H encounter.

© Imago

Crawley, who narrowly survived relegation from League Two on the final day of last season, got their 2026-27 campaign underway with an encouraging 2-0 win against York City in the EFL Cup.

Colin Kazim-Richards' side subsequently lost their next two matches, including their elimination from the EFL Cup against Watford, before securing their first win of the league season on matchday two against Rochdale, winning 2-1.

However, that has proven to be Crawley's most recent victory, with the Red Devils losing four and drawing one of their next four matches, including three straight defeats.

Kazim-Richards will be looking for his team to end their losing streak when they take on MK Dons, who the Red Devils are unbeaten against in their last four meetings.

MK Dons form (all competitions):

Crawley Town form (all competitions):

W

L

D

L

L

L

Team News

Aaron Collins has enjoyed a superb goalscoring start to the season, finding the net five times in seven League One games, and Warne will be hoping the striker can lead the team to victory on Tuesday.

Collins is likely to continue alongside Sam Nombe in attack, with Cohen Bramall and Callum Paterson providing width from wing-back positions.

Meanwhile, Crawley Town may make changes after a third straight defeat, meaning the likes of Louie Watson, Malcolm Ebiowei and Pemi Aderoju could start.

Dylan Morgan could shift out to the left to allow Aderoju to start in attack alongside Danilo Orsi-Dadomo, with Ebiowei replacing Ade Adeyemo on the right.

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

Dennis; Goode, Nelson, Campbell; Paterson, Crowley, Wintle, Gilbey, Bramall; Nombe, Collins

Crawley Town possible starting lineup:

Michalski; Gordon, Farquharson, Barker, Russell; Ebiowei, Arthurs, Watson, Morgan; Orsi-Dadomo, Aderoju

We say: MK Dons 2-0 Crawley Town

MK Dons may be winless at the beginning of the season, while Crawley are unbeaten in the last four clashes with the Dons, but the hosts are the stronger team on paper and also have the home advantage, leading us to expect a first win for the home side.

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