Arsenal January transfer prediction made as "super weapon" highlighted after Brighton loss

Arsenal will reignite their search for a new number nine when the January transfer window rolls around, a former Gunners winger has exclusively predicted to Sports Mole.

Mikel Arteta's Premier League champions travelled to the Amex Stadium for Saturday's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion seeking an exceptional eighth win from eight in all competitions at the start of the 2026-27 season.

However, the Gunners were humbled and then some in a 3-0 defeat to the Seagulls, who were full value for their emphatic win against a timid and toothless Arsenal side on the South Coast.

Starting striker Kai Havertz missed one big chance against Fabian Hurzeler's side, while Viktor Gyokeres touched the ball just six times after coming off the bench for Martin Odegaard in the 73rd minute.

After Arsenal failed to bring in Julian Alvarez in the summer transfer window, Jermaine Pennant believes that the club will try again for a big-money striker over the winter, although their set-piece "super weapon" will come to the fore between now and January.

Will Arsenal go in for a striker in January?

© Imago / AgenciaLOF

“I think they’d want to reinforce," Pennant said when asked if Arsenal still need a new number nine. "They tried to get Alvarez for a reason, so they’re obviously not as happy as they want to be in the number nine slot.

“But they’ve got firepower throughout that team, and we all know about their super weapon in set pieces as well. So, I’m sure they will make do, and then they’ll look to revisit that come January."

After replacing Leandro Trossard with Christos Tzolis, Arsenal allowed Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli to exit the club over the summer without signing any direct successors.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior was genuinely tempted by Arsenal's contract offer, but the Gunners were always fighting an uphill battle to lure the Brazilian away from Real Madrid, whom the Brazilian prioritised agreeing a new contract with.

The Premier League champions also opted not to make a serious play for Liverpool new boy Bradley Barcola, or Barcelona-bound Anthony Gordon, thus leaving themselves light in attack for the first half of the campaign.

What strikers can Arsenal sign in January?

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Arsenal have history when it comes to signing big-money strikers in January, notably bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in early 2018, and the Gabon international enjoyed four goal-laden years in North London.

However, Arsenal were aided in their efforts to sign Aubameyang by the player's desire to leave the Signal Iduna Park, and the winter window remains notoriously difficult to navigate.

Nevertheless, the Gunners could try again for Alvarez if the Argentine's will to leave Atletico Madrid remains unchanged, although Barcelona remains his number one destination.

In terms of strikers who could enter the last six months of their deals in January, Harry Kane tops the list, although the Bayern Munich talisman is expected to extend at the Allianz Arena imminently and would burn all bridges with Tottenham Hotspur if he crossed the North London divide.

Joao Felix and Jean-Philippe Mateta can also leave Al-Nassr and Crystal Palace respectively for nothing in 2027, although Arsenal could also try to tempt Galatasaray into a Victor Osimhen sale, following years of the Nigerian being linked with a Premier League move that has never come to fruition.

Jermaine Pennant was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet Casino.