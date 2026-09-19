History repeats itself as Spooky Brighton stat emerges after Arsenal loss in Premier League clash

Arsenal were stunned by Brighton & Hove Albion as they suffered their first defeat of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign, bringing their four-match winning streak to a crashing halt.

The Gunners had swept aside their previous four league opponents, but were second-best in virtually every department at the Amex Stadium as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat.

Mikel Arteta's side struggled to match Brighton's pressing and intensity, and found themselves two goals down before half-time, with both strikes coming from outside the box.

Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas were afforded far too much space to unleash efforts from distance, with David Raya unable to keep either attempt out as Brighton punished Arsenal's defensive lapses.

After the break, Chema Andres headed in from Gross's corner to score his first Premier League goal, effectively putting the result beyond doubt and leaving Arsenal with no route back into the contest.

Spooky Brighton stat in Arsenal defeat

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

Under Arteta, Arsenal have developed into one of the Premier League's most consistent sides, with the champions maintaining remarkably high standards across the past four seasons.

According to Opta Analyst, this was the first time the Gunners had trailed by three goals in a match since 2023, highlighting just how unusual Saturday's collapse was.

Spookily, that previous occasion also came against Brighton, with the Seagulls once again running out 3-0 winners to hand Arsenal another heavy defeat.

Kai Havertz had a late opportunity to restore some pride for Arsenal, but could only fire straight at goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen when presented with a golden chance to find the net.

Arsenal defeat vs Brighton: Encouragement for others?

© Iconsport / David Klein, Sportimage

The defeat at the Amex could provide other Premier League sides with a blueprint for exposing Arsenal's weaknesses, particularly when Arteta's side are forced to cope with an aggressive press away from home.

The Premier League season remains in its early stages, but the result gives rivals such as Liverpool an opportunity to close the gap to the reigning champions to just three points.

Declan Rice, meanwhile, became the third-youngest player to make 300 Premier League starts after Gareth Barry and Frank Lampard, although the landmark will have offered little consolation on a chastening afternoon for Arsenal.

Arteta will now hope this proves to be an isolated stumble rather than the beginning of a worrying trend, with the Champions expected to mount a serious title challenge once again.