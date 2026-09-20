Real Madrid: How £13m Gonzalo Garcia-Carlos Espi reshuffle suited Jose Mourinho

Real Madrid's decision to sell Gonzalo Garcia for around £34m and replace him with £21m Carlos Espi was not a straightforward striker swap, but the early evidence suggests Jose Mourinho got exactly the type of number nine he wanted.

Madrid reshaped their attack significantly during the summer despite already having Kylian Mbappe and Endrick available through the middle.

Gonzalo, one of the breakout performers from the 2025 Club World Cup, departed for Fulham in a deal worth around €40m (£34m).

Mourinho then pushed for the signing of Espi from Levante for approximately €25m (£21m).

That left Madrid with an approximate £13m difference between the two fees, but the more important change concerned their respective roles.

Gonzalo needed regular football after his breakthrough.

Espi was recruited to provide something far more specific: a physical, traditional centre-forward capable of accepting limited minutes and altering matches from the bench.

Two decisive goals in his first 26 minutes of league action suggest that plan is already working.

Madrid did not replace Gonzalo with another Gonzalo

Gonzalo's departure could initially have appeared surprising after his rise through Madrid's academy and strong performances at senior level.

However, his move to Fulham offered him a clearer pathway towards regular starts.

Mourinho's priority at Madrid was different.

Neither Mbappe nor Endrick provides exactly the type of physical reference point the Portuguese wanted among his attacking options.

Espi stands out through his strength, aerial presence and ability to play with his back to goal.

He can occupy centre-backs, compete for direct balls and create space for quicker attackers around him.

Those qualities had already become evident at Levante.

Espi scored 11 goals in 25 La Liga appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, including 10 across the final 13 rounds as Levante fought to avoid relegation.

Rather than arriving at the Bernabeu expecting to displace Mbappe, the Spaniard therefore joined with a clearly defined role. His profile had already marked him out as a very different type of option for Mourinho.

That distinction is crucial.

Madrid were not attempting to replace Gonzalo with another young forward requiring substantial playing time.

They sold one attacker whose development required regular starts and bought another whose profile made sense even if he featured only briefly.

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Espi's early impact is validating Mourinho's squad plan

So far, Mourinho has used Espi almost exactly as expected.

The 21-year-old has made five appearances but accumulated only 26 minutes, yet he has already scored twice.

His first Madrid goal came late against Espanyol, when he entered with the game level and helped turn a 1-1 draw into a 2-1 victory.

Against Elche, he required only three minutes on the pitch to score another late winner.

Mbappe attacked down the left and attracted defenders before finding Espi free in the penalty area, where the substitute completed the move.

There was almost another spectacular contribution against Real Betis.

Introduced with Madrid trailing 1-0, Espi produced an acrobatic finish from Vinicius Junior's cross, only for the effort to be ruled out for a marginal offside.

His raw numbers remain based on an extremely small sample size.

Four shots and two goals are not enough to declare a £21m signing an unqualified success after only a few weeks.

However, the nature of his contribution matters.

Espi has already emerged as Mourinho's specialist late-game option, pressing centre-backs aggressively, anticipating where crosses and loose balls are likely to arrive and occupying defenders in a manner that can create additional space for Mbappe and Madrid's other attackers.

That makes comparisons with Gonzalo less useful than they might initially appear.

Gonzalo's move to Fulham gave him the opportunity to play far more regularly.

Espi's value to Madrid may instead depend on how much he can influence matches without ever becoming a first-choice starter.

There are obvious echoes of Joselu, whose limited role did not prevent him from producing decisive moments during Madrid's 2023-24 Champions League triumph.

Espi still has a long way to go before earning that type of comparison.

But Mourinho did not ask Madrid for another superstar forward.

He wanted a different weapon for situations in which Mbappe, Endrick and the rest of his attack required something more physical. Espi's emergence has already complicated Endrick's position in that attacking hierarchy.

After selling Gonzalo for around £34m and spending approximately £21m on his replacement, Madrid appear to have created two very different career paths - and, for now, both make sense.