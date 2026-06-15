Real Madrid summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Jose Mourinho's side in 2026 summer window

By Matt Law | 15 Jun 2026 09:45 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 09:45

Real Madrid will be looking to improve on a disappointing 2025-26 campaign when they take to the field in 2026-27.

Los Blancos have reappointed Jose Mourinho as head coach, and the Portuguese will be tasked with securing success in both La Liga and the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Real Madrid's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Real Madrid confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Real Madrid confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Mario Martin (CM | £3m to Getafe)

Dani Carvajal (RB | free transfer)

David Alaba (CB | free transfer)

Real Madrid net spend: Summer 2026

Real Madrid total spend Summer 2026: £0m

Real Madrid total income Summer 2026: £3m

Real Madrid net spend Summer 2026: -£3m

Latest Real Madrid transfer rumours for Summer 2026

In:

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Matheus Fernandes (West Ham United)

Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

Out:

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Aurelien Tchouameni (Manchester United)

Brahim Diaz

Franco Mastantuono (Juventus)

You can find a complete list of the latest Real Madrid transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window for La Liga clubs will open on July 1 and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 10.59pm BST.