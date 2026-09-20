Why Declan Rice avoided red card for 'petulant' Malick Yalcouye foul in Brighton 3-0 Arsenal

The Premier League have reportedly explained why Declan Rice avoided a red card for an apparent swipe at Malick Junior Yalcouye in Arsenal's 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The reigning champions suffered their first defeat of the season in humbling circumstances at the Amex, where Pascal Gross, Charalampos Kostoulas and Chema Andres propelled Brighton to a thoroughly-deserved win.

Arsenal struggled to cope with Brighton's press and intensity throughout the contest, while also failing to close down Gross and Kostoulas for the duo's efforts from outside the box.

Rice started alongside new signing Bruno Guimaraes for the first time in the Premier League, but their pairing proved unsuccessful, and the former was involved in a controversial off-ball incident in the dying embers.

With 97 minutes on the clock, Brighton's Yalcouye chased Rice down and gave the Englishman a nudge as he released the ball, which the Arsenal midfielder responded to by bringing down the 20-year-old.

Brighton 3-0 Arsenal: Premier League explain why Declan Rice was not sent off

© Iconsport / PA Images / Iconsport

Referee Darren England deemed Rice's foul yellow-card worthy, although some questioned whether the 27-year-old's offence warranted a straight red card instead.

However, the VAR room agreed with England's yellow-card decision, and according to talkSPORT, the Premier League did not believe that Rice's foul amounted to violent conduct.

Instead, the officials simply believed that Rice's actions were 'petulant' rather than dangerous, and the former West Ham United man will be available for Arsenal immediately after the international break.

Had Rice been made to take the walk of shame, the 27-year-old would have been unavailable for Arsenal's next three Premier League fixtures against Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Everton in October.

Rice will now link up with the England squad for the extended international break, which sees the Three Lions take on Spain, Czechia (twice) and Croatia in League A Group 3.

Brighton 3-0 Arsenal: Alan Shearer agrees with Declan Rice red card decision

"Referee gets that right."



Alan Shearer thinks it was correct to give Declan Rice a yellow card against Brighton ? pic.twitter.com/pCAUG5iHpl — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 19, 2026

The Rice red card incident was discussed by the Match of the Day panel, and the Premier League's all-time leading scorer Alan Shearer agreed with England's call.

"This was frustration from Declan Rice," Shearer said. "Yalcouye gives him a little nudge there, and I do think the referee gets that right.

"He gives him the yellow card, I don't think it was too aggressive. He didn't lash out at him. Therefore, I think the referee got that right."

While Rice's red-card escape was a minor positive for Arsenal on the South Coast, the Gunners were accused of lacking "respect" by Mikel Arteta after suffering a three-year first.

Arsenal's 3-0 loss marked the first time since May 2023 that the Gunners had been beaten in a Premier League game by three goals or more - coincidentally another 3-0 reverse to the Seagulls at home.