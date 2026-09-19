Sunday's Bundesliga predictions, including Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig and Schalke 04 vs Elversberg

Today's Bundesliga predictions include Bayer Leverkusen's showdown against RB Leipzig, a clash between promoted sides Schalke 04 and Elversberg, and Hoffenheim's trip to face SC Paderborn.

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Looking for stability in the Bundesliga, a fluctuating RB Leipzig will travel to face Bayer Leverkusenat BayArena on Sunday.

Die Werkself are hoping to earn back-to-back wins for the first time this season, while Die Roten Bullen are aiming to build on their emphatic victory last time out.

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 RB Leipzig

Leverkusen have been inconsistent, but they will be confident after showing character to draw with Augsburg, before winning in midweek.

Leipzig will be raring to go after thrashing Hamburg last time out, but could fall short of securing all three points on the road this Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig, including team news and possible lineups

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In a crucial battle for Bundesliga survival, Schalke 04 will welcome Elversberg to VELTINS-Arena on Sunday.

Both sides earned promotion to the top flight last season, and after three matchweeks Schalke are 11th with four points, whereas Elversberg are sixth with six points.

We say: Schalke 04 1-1 Elversberg

Sunday's clash will be a fascinating watch, with Schalke's defence set to be seriously tested by Elversberg's strong attack.

Perhaps the two teams will cancel each other out, though neither should be disappointed by taking a point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Schalke 04 vs Elversberg, including team news and possible lineups

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SC Paderborn host Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga at the Home Deluxe Arena on Sunday.

Ralf Kettemann's newly-promoted side have taken one point from their opening three matches and are yet to score a Bundesliga goal this season, while Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim arrive on the back of a shock 2-0 Europa League defeat away to OFI Crete.

Sunday's meeting is the first between the two clubs in the top flight since a 1-1 draw at the same ground in May 2020, a match played behind closed doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

We say: SC Paderborn 0-1 Hoffenheim

Paderborn's inability to turn possession into goals continues to define their return to the top flight, and even with a fit-again Curda restored to the side, Kettemann's men look short of the cutting edge needed to end an 18-match winless run in the competition.

Hoffenheim's away form and greater squad depth should ultimately tell, even accounting for the short turnaround from Crete, with Hlozek's brace last weekend suggesting Ilzer has found a route through defences that Paderborn's back three may struggle to close down.

A tight, low-scoring away win feels the most probable outcome, with Paderborn's toothless attack likely to again leave them empty-handed at full time.

> Click here to read our full preview for SC Paderborn vs Hoffenheim, including team news and possible lineups