Sunday's Serie A predictions including Juventus vs. Atalanta, Frosinone vs. Como

Today's Serie A predictions include Juventus' clash with Atalanta BC in Turin and a contest between Frosinone and Champions League debutants Como.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Following two quick wins under new management, Fiorentina will aim to extend their purple patch on Sunday, when Napoli visit Florence.

Paolo Vanoli's return has brought back-to-back victories and seven goals, setting up an intriguing Serie A clash at Stadio Franchi.

We say: Fiorentina 0-1 Napoli

Neither side has convinced this season, but Napoli can kill Fiorentina's momentum, following two wins for the Viola against lesser opposition.

The Partenopei will pick up maximum points, thanks to their deep reserves of experience and a more stable back line.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fiorentina vs. Napoli, including team news and predicted lineups

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Unbeaten Como will continue their quest to challenge Serie A's elite on Saturday afternoon, when they visit Frosinone at Stadio Stirpe.

Having followed an historic win in Europe with another league victory earlier this week, the Lariani seek three more points from their final game before the international break.

We say: Frosinone 1-3 Como

Frosinone could cause some problems for Como, given their bright start and an in-form front line, but the visitors' class will eventually pay off.

Making it five straight wins heading into the break, Cesc's men should keep pressure on Serie A's early top two with another haul of maximum points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Frosinone vs. Como, including team news and predicted lineups

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Two of the five winless Serie A clubs meet at Ennio Tardini on Sunday when Parma and Genoa clash in gameweek five, both aiming for their first victory of the 2026-27 season.

The Emilians have not won since defeating Catania in the Coppa Italia in mid-August, with four losses in their last five matches, while Genoa's only victories this season have come in domestic cup matches against Ascoli and Sudtirol.

We say: Parma 0-0 Genoa

With both sides lacking attacking inspiration, another low-scoring encounter seems likely in Emilia-Romagna, and we expect Parma and Genoa to play to their third consecutive 0-0 draw, leaving neither side satisfied.

> Click here to read our full preview for Parma vs. Genoa, including team news and predicted lineups

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After two very different five-goal games, Juventus will seek a morale-boosting win before international football intervenes, as they host Atalanta BC on Sunday.

Juve recently responded to a big Serie A setback by cruising to victory in Europe, while the Nerazzurri have taken nothing from their last two matches.

We say: Juventus 1-0 Atalanta BC

Spalletti versus Sarri is always a fascinating tactical battle, with two of Serie A's oldest and wisest coaches going head to head.

It could be a tight contest, but Juventus will prevail, as they are looking more potent than Sarri's uncertain side and have grown accustomed to Spalletti's methods.

> Click here to read our full preview for Juventus vs. Atalanta, including team news and predicted lineups

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Completing Serie A's final matchday before the international break, AC Milan will look to bounce back from European failure when Lecce visit San Siro on Sunday evening.

While the Rossoneri suffered their first competitive defeat under Ruben Amorim in midweek, the Salentini were still celebrating last weekend's win over Monza.

We say: AC Milan 2-0 Lecce

Milan may have to wait, but they can continue their complete dominance of Lecce with a routine win at San Siro.

All seven of the Rossoneri's goals this term have come inside the final half-hour; curiously, the slow-starting Salentini have conceded five of seven goals within 30 minutes of kickoff.

> Click here to read our full preview for AC Milan vs. Lecce, including team news and predicted lineups