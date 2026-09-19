Man United lineup vs. Fulham: Michael Carrick's triple injury boost ahead of Premier League clash amid sack calls

Manchester United could welcome Carlos Baleba, Luke Shaw and Matthijs de Ligt back into their team against Fulham on Sunday.

With the international break fast approaching, Michael Carrick cannot afford to head into that period on the back of another Premier League loss.

His Red Devils side will take on Fulham this weekend, and though their hosts are last in the table with just one point, United fans are fearful.

The squad has looked thin in a number of areas this season, and concerns in areas like midfield are yet to be addressed.

However, midfielder Baleba, left-back Shaw and centre-back De Ligt have all been declared fit, though it remains to be seen whether Carrick starts any of them.

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Carlos Baleba, Luke Shaw and Matthijs de Ligt: Will they help Man United?

It will be important for Carrick to carefully manage all three players, but even having them as options from the bench would be a significant boost.

United's midfield has looked porous all season, with the likes of Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo lacking the physicality needed to cover ground, unlike newcomer Baleba.

Shaw has undoubtedly regressed from his best, though his return could push Patrick Dorgu to improve now that he faces extra competition.

While there are concerns about De Ligt's pace, he is no slower than Harry Maguire, and he is also capable of winning his duels.

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Comparisons have been made between Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who enjoyed a strong interim spell at the club before being appointed on a permanent basis in 2019, but his tenure ultimately ended in his dismissal in 2021.

United are currently 13th in the table with just four points from four league fixtures, and a defeat before the international break would ramp up pressure on the head coach.

A loss would also leave the Red Devils five points from the Premier League's top five, and it is difficult to see the club closing that gap if they continue to play as poorly.