Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions including Marseille vs PSG, Nice vs. Lille

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include the first Le Classique of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 season, as Marseille host Paris Saint-Germain, while high-flying Lille make the trip to struggling Nice and Auxerre take on Brest.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

Seeking successive Ligue 1 home triumphs, Auxerre return to Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps on Sunday for a date with Brest.

On matchday four, the Burgundy club claimed their first win of the campaign, 1-0 at home to Nice, moving them out of the relegation places, while Stade Brestois are seventh with five points despite a 1-0 defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain the last time out.

We say: Auxerre 2-1 Brest

For as potent as Brest have been in the attacking third this season, they are just as susceptible on the counter, and we believe that AJA’s energy and newfound confidence will carry them to another triumph this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Auxerre vs Brest including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur/FEP

In a first-versus-worst meeting in Ligue 1 this weekend, Lille will travel to the south of France to face Nice at Allianz Riviera on Sunday.

Heading into this outing, Le Gym sit bottom of the table with two points, losing 1-0 at Auxerre the last time out, while Lille are leading the way after four matchdays, shutting out Troyes last weekend 2-0.

We say: Nice 0-2 Lille

Nice have picked up where they left off last season and have been equally as poor in 2026-27, whereas Lille have so many ways they can beat you and their depth at every position should be more than enough to defeat their upcoming opponents, who are suffering from a huge crisis of confidence.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nice vs. Lille, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas

Marseille welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Stade Velodrome on Sunday evening for the first Le Classique encounter of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign.

In their previous league outing, Les Olympiens fell to a 1-0 defeat against Rennes at Roazhon Park, while Les Parisiens returned to winning ways by beating Brest.

We say: Marseille 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

After ending their winless start to the season with victory against Brest last weekend, PSG will be confident that they can maintain the feel good factor by snatching all three points at the Stade Velodrome this weekend.

That is exactly what we think will happen too, with Enrique’s side climbing back towards the Ligue 1 summit and Marseille losing four of their opening five matches in a league campaign for the first time in the club’s history.

> Click here to read our full preview for Marseille vs. Paris Saint-Germain, including team news and predicted lineups