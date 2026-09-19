Preview: Queretaro vs Club Leon - prediction, team news, lineups

Queretaro will be targeting a third consecutive victory when they take on rivals Club Leon at the Estadio Corregidora on Sunday.

The hosts head into the contest in sixth position and level on 13 points with their seventh-placed opponents.

Match preview

Queretaro are sitting inside the top eight of the Liga MX table after winning four, drawing one and losing two of their first seven matches of the Apertura.

They recorded two of those victories across their opening three games before they turned their focus to the Leagues Cup, a competition that features teams from the MLS and Liga MX.

Queretaro barely made an impression on the competition, losing to FC Dalles and Seattle Sounders before playing out a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles, only to miss out on a bonus point with a defeat in the subsequent penalty shootout.

Esteban Gonzalez's side appeared to have something of a hangover from that disappointing campaign as they took just one point in two matches following the resumption of the Liga MX season.

However, they have since rediscovered their winning touch, claiming back-to-back away victories with a 3-1 success against Atlas and a narrow 1-0 win over Tijuana.

They are now looking to record a second straight home win over Leon after prevailing by a 2-0 scoreline in their most recent clash at the Estadio Corregidora in March.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

In contrast to Sunday's hosts, Leon competed in the knockout rounds of the League Cup after they finished in top spot of the Liga MX league phase with three wins from three matches.

They then hammered Real Salt Lake 3-0 in the quarter-finals, but their aspirations of winning the trophy were quashed by a 2-0 defeat to Toluca in the last four.

A narrow win over Club America in the third-place playoff at least softened the blow of the semi-final disappointment before they returned their focus to domestic action.

After falling to a 3-1 defeat against Pumas, Javier Gandolfi's charges got back on track with a 2-0 home win over Atletico San Luis thanks to Diber Cambindo's second-half brace.

They will now head on their travels with hopes of claiming their first away win over Queretaro since running out 3-0 winners in 2018.

However, claiming the spoils will be easier said than done for a team that has mustered just one win in four away matches in the Apertura (D1, L2).

Queretaro Liga MX form:

Queretaro form (all competitions):

Club Leon Liga MX form:

Club Leon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Queretaro will have to assess the fitness of Jean Unjanque, who has been absent from the last two matchday squads.

Provided there are no fresh injury concerns, Gonzalez may decide to stick with the same lineup that has started the back-to-back wins over Atlas and Tijuana.

Ali Avila is expected to spearhead the Queretaro attack, with the striker looking to add to the three goals he has scored this season.

As for the visitors, Luis Valadez is set to miss a sixth consecutive game with a foot problem, while Angel Estrada is unlikely to make his return from a lengthy injury absence.

Sebastian Vegas is in contention to start on the left side of the back four after serving a one-match suspension.

There could also be a change in midfield, with Fernando Beltran pushing to start after coming off the bench to provide an assist in the 2-0 win over Atletico San Luis.

Queretaro possible starting lineup:

Allison; Duarte, Reyes, Abascia, Parra; Garcia, Homenchenko; Gimenez, Coronel, Victor; Avila

Club Leon possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Moreno, Romana, Guevara, Reyes; Cortizo, Echeverria, Rodriguez, Beltran, Arcila; Cambindo

We say: Queretaro 1-1 Club Leon

Two of the last three head-to-head meetings at Estadio Corregidora have finished all square, and with the two teams sitting level on points in the Apertura, we think Sunday's contest could finish all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.